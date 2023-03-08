Virtual reality tools hold potential to enhance students' knowledge of obstetrics and gynecology topics

Results from a trial published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics support the benefit of 3D virtual reality lessons to improve medical students' knowledge and understanding of complex topics in obstetrics and gynecology.

For the study, 21 students took part in a 15-minute virtual reality learning environment (VRLE) experience on the stages of fetal development, and 20 students received a PowerPoint tutorial on the same topic.

Knowledge increased after both learning experiences, but it was only retained in the VRLE group at one-week follow up. Questionnaires completed by participants reflected a high degree of satisfaction with the VRLE tool compared with the traditional tutorial.

Virtual reality learning tools hold potential to enhance student learning and are very well received by students."

Fionnuala McAuliffe, MD, Corresponding Author, University College Dublin National Maternity Hospital, Ireland

Ryan, G., et al. (2023) Virtual reality learning: A randomized controlled trial assessing medical student knowledge of fetal development. International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics. doi.org/10.1002/ijgo.14684.

Utilizing CRISPR to discover new therapy options for COPD

