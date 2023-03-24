J+D release FC365 Lite

This variant of the industry’s most innovative cloud-based forecasting app, FC365, will deliver enhanced forecast model creation with powerful visualisation and detailed reports. With FC365 Lite, clients will benefit from flexible model options and file storage and management within a single, shared environment. Suitable for organisations looking a more manageable segway into a full SaaS system.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: J+D Forecasting

J+D have developed FC365 Lite as an alternative to its industry leading FC365 platform application. This offering will support small and mid-size biotech and pharma companies with more targeted product portfolios that might not require all the advanced features and functionality of a full enterprise-wide forecasting solution, but still want to transition to a more robust forecasting NPP or In-line strategic process. FC365 Lite will futureproof forecasting for these clients.

FC365 Lite addresses the most challenging forecasting pain points, resulting in more streamlined processes.