TTUHSC El Paso’s TCHATT program provides mental health care for rural youth

Most often-rural counties in Texas and across the country do not even have one child and adolescent psychiatrist. This is where programs like the Texas Child Health Access through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program, comes into play. TCHATT offers appointments through telemedicine that provide immediate mental health care needed by youth, especially in these days of regularly occurring crises like mass shootings than often trigger PTSD, anxiety, and panic attacks.

  • One in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
  • Half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
  • Depression alone costs the nation about $210.5 billion annually.
  • The average delay between onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years.

Our mental health expert is available to speak on how Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso serves as the West Texas hub for TCHATT.

TCHATT provides rapid assessment, therapy sessions, resource referrals, and psychoeducation to school officials, children and families in areas often underserved and underinsured.

TTUHSC El Paso's TCHATT program has the capability to reach 36 school districts from El Paso County to Val Verde County in Del Rio, Texas.

Currently, TTUHSC El Paso's TCHATT program works with 16 West Texas school districts. To date, 1,258 young students have been enrolled in the program. As of February 2023, therapists and child and adolescent psychiatrists have seen 3,090 total patient visits.

Source:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neighborhood social factors may be linked to epilepsy outcomes
Link between diet, gut microbiome diversity, and mental health: Shifting to vegetarian, Mediterranean, and ketogenic diets improves mood and reduces anxiety
Regular physical activity associated with better mental health in adolescents
The intercommunication between the central nervous system and the digestive system and its contribution to mental health status
Uncovering COVID-19's impact on mental health
Gut microbiomes and mental health: how do they interact?
Columbia University establishes the SNF Center for Precision Psychiatry & Mental Health with $75 million grant
Study: Medicaid reimbursement for the same mental health treatment varies among U.S. states

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
COVID-19 pandemic left high school students sleep-deprived and struggling with mental health