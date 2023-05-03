NYU Langone Health earns Leapfrog’s highest grade for patient safety

NYU Langone Health is once again getting recognition for its commitment to quality and safety by earning "A"s in the spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Tisch Hospital and Kimmel Pavilion in Manhattan along with NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island have each earned the highest grade on the last six report cards from Leapfrog, a feat achieved by only 17 hospitals statewide. NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn remains the only hospital in the borough with this designation. Only 29 percent of hospitals across the country earn "A" grades from Leapfrog.

Consistent validation from independent healthcare performance organizations, including Leapfrog, shows that exceptionalism in quality and patient safety is the baseline for NYU Langone, no matter where patients seek care in our system. We celebrate these independent endorsements, but we remain devoted to continuously besting ourselves and improving the quality of care we deliver." Robert I. Grossman, MD, chief executive officer of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Other independent assessments of our high standard of care include U.S. News & World Report ranking NYU Langone as the No. 1 "Best Hospital" in the state and No. 3 in the country; Vizient Inc. assigning top rankings for overall patient safety and quality of care; and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarding five stars for safety, quality, and patient experience.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade, from "A" to "F," to eligible hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Leapfrog releases updated scores every six months.