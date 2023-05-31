UNIGE researchers identify how the influenza A virus manages to penetrate host cells

Influenza epidemics, caused by influenza A or B viruses, result in acute respiratory infection. They kill half a million people worldwide every year. These viruses can also wreak havoc on animals, as in the case of avian flu. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has identified how the influenza A virus manages to penetrate cells to infect them. By attaching itself to a receptor on the cell surface, it hijacks the iron transport mechanism to start its infection cycle. By blocking the receptor involved, the researchers were also able to significantly reduce its ability to invade cells. These results, published in the journal PNAS, highlight a vulnerability that could be exploited to combat the virus.

Influenza viruses represent a major risk to human and animal health. Their potential for mutation makes them particularly elusive.

'We already knew that the influenza A virus binds to sugar structures on the cell surface, then rolls along the cell surface until it finds a suitable entry point into the host cell. However, we did not know which proteins on the host cell surface marked this entry point, and how they favored the entry of the virus.''

Mirco Schmolke, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine and in the Geneva Centre for Inflammation Research (GCIR) at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine

A receptor as a key to infection

The scientists first identified cell surface proteins present in the vicinity of the viral haemagglutinin, the protein used by the influenza A virus to enter the cell. One of these proteins stood out: transferrin receptor 1. This acts as a revolving door transporting iron molecules into the cell, which are essential for many physiological functions.

''The influenza virus takes advantage of the continuous recycling of the transferrin receptor 1 to enter the cell and infect it,'' explains Béryl Mazel-Sanchez, a former post-doctoral researcher in Mirco Schmolke's laboratory and first author of this work. ''To confirm our discovery, we genetically engineered human lung cells to remove the transferrin receptor 1, or on the contrary to overexpress it. By deleting it in cells normally susceptible to infection, we prevented influenza A from entering. Conversely, by overexpressing it in cells normally resistant to infection, we made them easier to infect''.

Inhibiting this mechanism

The research team then succeeded in reproducing this mechanism by inhibiting the transferrin receptor 1 using a chemical molecule. ''We tested it successfully on human lung cells, on human lung tissue samples and on mice with several viral strains,'' says Béryl Mazel-Sanchez. ''In the presence of this inhibitor, the virus replicated much less. However, in view of its potentially oncogenic characteristics, this product cannot be used to treat humans.'' On the other hand, anti-cancer therapies based on the inhibition of the transferrin receptor are under development and could also be interesting in this context.

Related Stories

''Our discovery was made possible thanks to the excellent collaboration within the Faculty of Medicine as well as with the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (SIB),'' the authors add. In addition to the transferrin receptor 1, scientists have identified some 30 other proteins whose role in the influenza A entry process remains to be deciphered. It is indeed likely that the virus uses a combination involving other receptors. ''Although we are still far from a clinical application, blocking the transferrin receptor 1 could become a promising strategy for treating influenza virus infections in humans and potentially in animals."

Source:

University of Geneva

Journal reference:

Mazel-Sanchez, B., et al. (2023) Influenza A virus exploits transferrin receptor recycling to enter host cells. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2214936120.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic change supercharged spread and severity of epizootic H5N1 avian influenza virus
Cardio boosts immunity: Regular aerobic exercise slashes risk of death from flu and pneumonia
Study suggests the zoonotic-like avian H3N8 virus has limited efficiency for human-to-human transmission and is unlikely to cause severe disease in humans
Wildlife in Britain found free of SARS-CoV-2, but novel virus discovered in stoats
HIV status does not affect Tecovirimat treatment outcomes for Mpox virus infection
Regular aerobic exercise may help reduce influenza and pneumonia mortality risk
What is the risk for symptomatic H5N1 virus infection in humans?
Newly discovered frog virus poses threat to amphibian conservation and human health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Cross-reactivity between Epstein-Barr virus and protein in multiple sclerosis sheds light on disease development