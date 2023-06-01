EULAR launches unique resource of facts and figures related to RMDs across Europe

The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) is proud to announce the launch of RheumaFacts, an innovative and unique resource of facts and figures related to rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) across Europe. Strategically developed to support EULAR's mission of reducing the impact of RMDs on individuals and society, RheumaFacts will serve as a powerful tool to provide healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and patients with data-driven insights on the status of rheumatologic care across EULAR's member countries.

Through periodical surveys among EULAR's member organizations, country-specific information about national rheumatologic care, resources and expenditures will be retrieved. Complemented by global, socio-economic statistics from international organizations, RheumaFacts will provide, in one single platform, a unique resource about the reality of the impact of RMDs across Europe. "By joining forces with all of EULAR's member countries, we will create a database of up-to-date RMD-related information. No other data repository of this kind is available across Europe, and it will be the go-to resource to understand the real burden of disease and identify unmet needs in the different healthcare systems across Europe", said Dr Anna Molto, chair of the EULAR Research sub-committee of epidemiology and public health and lead of the project.

RheumaFacts is one of several new initiatives under the umbrella of the EULAR Research Centre that aims to facilitate collaborative basic, clinical, and epidemiological research by providing resources, infrastructure, services, and training for RMD researchers across Europe. The Centre's recently launched, patient-filled Impact of RMDs Survey will be another important resource informing RheumaFacts with a unique patients' perspective on rheumatologic care.

RheumaFacts will reveal not only trends and numbers, but much more importantly, healthcare gaps and inequalities among our member societies that we will aim to reduce. With RheumaFacts, we will enable patient organizations and policymakers to be better informed and to advocate more effectively for decent care of RMD patients across the EULAR countries."

Professor Annamaria Iagnocco, EULAR President

The data presented in RheumaFacts will be available to researchers and other groups such as funding agencies, decision-makers, and policymakers who can advance public health at a European level. EULAR encourages all its member organizations to participate in the data collection by sharing relevant information and insights about their national RMD care.

Source:

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR)

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Do the symptom profiles among children with SARS-CoV-2 infection differ by variant type?
Higher sunlight and vitamin D exposure is associated with a lower likelihood of having high perceived stress
Unlocking the brain-lung dialogue key to future treatments for critical care patients
Study claims that mask-wearing is still as necessary in healthcare settings
CBD treatment in elite athletes: topical administration tolerated well with only minor adverse effects
ChatGPT raises concerns of AI-driven infodemic in public health
Researchers investigate the effect of sulfur water baths on rheological blood properties
Revolutionizing Schizophrenia Research with the Queensland Brain Institute

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The association between breastfeeding, drug exposure, and infant outcomes: more research is needed