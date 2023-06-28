UH and CWRU research teams win Collaborative Science Pilot Awards

Three University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine research teams recently received Collaborative Science Pilot Awards. The teams each received $50,000, funded by both institutions. If substantial progress is accomplished and milestones are achieved, an additional year of funding will be considered.

Supported by the UH-CWRU Joint Strategic Leadership Committee, the Collaborative Science Pilot Awards aim to inspire innovative and interdisciplinary research projects between the two institutions. Since our new affiliation agreement enacted in 2021, there has been the formation of research working groups between UH Clinical Chairs and the School of Medicine's Basic Science Chairs. We are excited to work together to help teams develop research projects and increase their competitiveness and capacity for major external funding opportunities." Daniel I. Simon, MD, President, Academic & External Affairs and Chief Scientific Officer, UH; and Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Healthcare Leadership

"In alignment with strategic research priorities and strength, the two institutions jointly formed five groups focused on five key research areas – infection, immune response, immunotherapy; cancer; brain health; genetics, genomic, genetic therapeutics; and health services research," explained Robert A. Salata, MD, UH Physician-in-Chief; Chair, Department of Medicine, UH Cleveland Medical Center; Program Director, UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health; STERIS Chair of Excellence in Medicine; and John H. Hord Professor and Chairman, Department of Medicine at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. "Each group is chaired by leaders in the clinical and basic sciences departments in order to help guide and support research."

"Decisions on these awards were made based on significance, originality, scientific merit; experience and capability of the proposing faculty; relevance to collaborative science leading to a strong federal grant application; ability to carry out proposed research in one year; as well as budget justification and milestone," said Stan Gerson, MD, Dean and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, School of Medicine; Director of the National Center for Regenerative Medicine at Case Western Reserve; Asa and Patricia Shiverick–Jane Shiverick (Tripp) Professor of Hematological Oncology; and Case Western Reserve University Distinguished University Professor. "We received a number of competitive proposals. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed evaluation process, three meritorious proposals were identified for support. We look forward to seeing the discoveries these teams make."

Award teams and project descriptions: