Study finds nighttime speed limits not effective in reducing e-scooter injuries

Motor vehicles are among the leading causes of death by injury, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that road traffic accidents comprised over a fifth of all fatal injuries in 2015. Across the world,  over 30,000 people suffer serious injuries from such accidents every day.

Electric scooters (e-scooters) have been linked to an increased risk of harm. A new research paper published in the journal JAMA Network Open looks at the impact of nighttime speed limits on injury risk related to e-scooters.

Study: Association of Nighttime Speed Limits and Electric Scooter–Related Injuries. Image Credit: r.classen / ShutterstockStudy: Association of Nighttime Speed Limits and Electric Scooter–Related Injuries. Image Credit: r.classen / Shutterstock

Introduction

Since their introduction in many countries, e-scooters have been associated with high injury statistics, especially to the head and face. In particular, nighttime driving of e-scooters, or driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances, has been found to be associated with injury risk in a substantial proportion of cases.

In attempts to reduce the toll from road traffic accidents, the safe system approach has been advocated. This includes a recognition of the potential for human error as a cause of accidents and factors in the human susceptibility to serious injury in such situations. Adaptations designed into the driving system to account for these risk factors include safe roads, safe speeds, safe vehicles, and safe curbs, among others.

Increases in mean vehicle speeds are linked directly to higher odds of crashes and serious crash-related injuries. For instance, at 1% higher speeds, the risk of a fatal crash goes up 4%. Serious crashes become 3% more probable.

People hit by a car while walking on the road are 4.5 times more likely to die if the car is moving at 65 kph vs. 50 kph. If two cars moving at 65 kph swipe each other sidewise, the risk that the occupants will die is 85%.

User databases have not been exploited to arrive at the incidence of e-scooter injuries in prior studies.

In accordance with the safe system approach, nighttime driving speed limits have been imposed as a potential method of reducing the frequency of such injuries among e-scooter riders. However, the analysis of the effectiveness of such measures is not based on actual user data. The current study aimed to fill in some of these research gaps.

What did the study show?

The study included all patients admitted to the emergency department of a Finnish hospital during the period between April 24, 2019, and September 30, 2022. This hospital captures all emergency trauma cases in a population of 550,000.

Related Stories

In 2022, e-scooter companies set electronic limits on scooter speed at 15 km/hour between 12 am and 6 am. Nighttime e-scooter-related injuries in the summer of 2022, between June 1 and August 31, were therefore compared to those of other years to assess the impact of speed limits on such injuries.

There were 3.6 million e-scooter rides covering 7.3 million km. Over 650 patients were identified with e-scooter injuries during the summers of the years 2019-2022. The average incidence of injury was 18.4 per 100,000 rides, with 9 injuries per 100,000 km of driving.

The incidence of injury was lower in 2019 and 2021-22, at ~17 per 100,000 rides, increasing. It was highest in 2020, at 25 per 100,000 rides.

Rides became shorter over the years, doubling the mean incidence of injury per 100,000 km, from 5.6 to 10.4, from 2019 to 2022.

What are the implications?

This is the first study to explore the associations between nighttime speed restrictions and e-scooter-related injuries. “The results from our study can be used as reference values to evaluate the efficacy of new interventions.”

The scientists found, from the user database of e-scooter riders, that there was no reduction in the incidence of injury with a lowering of nighttime speed. Other measures will require to be worked out to reduce injuries linked to e-scooters.

Source:
Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2023, July 02). Study finds nighttime speed limits not effective in reducing e-scooter injuries. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 03, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230702/Study-finds-nighttime-speed-limits-not-effective-in-reducing-e-scooter-injuries.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Study finds nighttime speed limits not effective in reducing e-scooter injuries". News-Medical. 03 July 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230702/Study-finds-nighttime-speed-limits-not-effective-in-reducing-e-scooter-injuries.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Study finds nighttime speed limits not effective in reducing e-scooter injuries". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230702/Study-finds-nighttime-speed-limits-not-effective-in-reducing-e-scooter-injuries.aspx. (accessed July 03, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2023. Study finds nighttime speed limits not effective in reducing e-scooter injuries. News-Medical, viewed 03 July 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230702/Study-finds-nighttime-speed-limits-not-effective-in-reducing-e-scooter-injuries.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Transgender adolescents rarely chose to discontinue gender-affirming hormone therapy, finds study
Improving access to transgender-friendly health care can help decrease the burden on ERs
Towards Zika preparedness: immunogenicity insights from vaccine research
New research shows antibody cross-reactivity between human and animal coronaviruses
Opentrons partners with Zymo Research to automate key microbiome chemistries on the Opentrons Flex™
New effort minimizes surgeon-specific standardized infection ratio
Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone: A leader in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Trends in the prevalence of hospital-associated infections caused by high-priority pathogens