Ancient retrovirus may be responsible for aggressive brain cancers

The median length of survival after diagnosis of glioblastoma is 14 months, but some of these brain tumors are more aggressive and resistant to treatment than others, and a new study from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine suggests reactivation of an ancient retrovirus may be at least partly to blame.

"Our lab found that an evolutionary dormant retrovirus from 6 million years ago – HML-2, a subtype of HERV-K– contributes to brain tumor formation. We demonstrated for the first time that this virus, when reactivated, plays a role in defining the stem-cell state of high-grade gliomas, promoting an aggressive form of cancer," said neurosurgeon Dr. Ashish Shah, principal investigator at Sylvester's Brain Tumor Initiative (BTI), and first author of a paper in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Cancer stem cells, a subpopulation of cells in cancers, drive tumor initiation and development and influence how aggressive and resistant to treatment a cancer will be. This study, conducted by researchers from Sylvester, Georgetown University and the National Institutes of Health, found that HML-2 altered stem cell programming by activating a gene-regulating protein called OCT4. HML-2 was previously implicated in the genesis and development of other cancers, but this is believed to be the first study showing the virus' effects in gliomas and describing the molecular and cellular mechanisms involved.

"Our results suggest that HML-2 fundamentally contributes to the glioblastoma stem-cell niche, the microenvironment that supports stem cells and determines their fate," said Dr. Avindra Nath, clinical director of the Division of Intramural Research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health.

"We conducted a comprehensive translational investigation of HML-2 expression in glioblastoma and its role in maintaining the cancer stem cell phenotype," said Nath, the article's senior author. Results were based on analyses of patient-derived glioblastoma cells and mouse model studies.

The team's findings give researchers targets for developing therapies; and in their work, an anti-retroviral drug significantly reduced HML-2 activity and reduced tumor stem-cell markers, said Shah, director of clinical trials and translational research and principal investigator in the Section of Virology and Immunotherapy at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center's Brain Tumor Initiative (BTI).

Related Stories

"Targeting the glioblastoma stem cell niche is an attractive option to prevent alterations in stem cells and reduce tumor recurrence and treatment resistance," he said.

HML-2, a subtype of HERV-K, is one of many human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), ancestral relics of retroviral infections that occurred throughout history and led to the integration of viral sequences into the human genome. HERVs, making up about 8% of the human genome, are usually silent – unable to cause infection – but scientists have recently discovered that some can be reactivated in certain cancers.

Authors from the University of Miami include first author Shah, Vaidya Govindarajan, Dr. Jay Chandar, Deepa Seetharam, PhD, Jelisah Desgraves, Dr. Michael Ivan, and Dr. Ricardo Komotar. A full list of authors and affiliations is available in the article.

Source:

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1172/JCI167929

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Glioblastoma cells found to have ‘critical point’ between order and disorder
New research shows antibody cross-reactivity between human and animal coronaviruses
Study: Chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis does not cause cognitive impairment in isolation
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis
Lonely people process the world differently, study finds
Cutting-edge research: machine learning identifies early predictors of type 1 diabetes
Elucidating the role of the gut-brain-axis in autism
Multi-disciplinary program shows promise for treating ADHD, post-concussion syndrome, and memory loss

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Insights into infant brain development: study shows how sound duration shapes auditory perception