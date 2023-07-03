Using AI might afford large-scale evaluation for splenomegaly on CT examinations

According to an accepted manuscript published in ARRS' own American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), using an automated deep-learning AI tool, as well as weight-based volumetric thresholds, might afford large-scale evaluation for splenomegaly on CT examinations performed for any indication.

Noting that, historically, the standard linear splenic measurements used as a surrogate for splenic volume yielded suboptimal performance in detecting volume-based splenomegaly

The weight-based volumetric thresholds indicated the presence of splenomegaly in most patients who underwent pre-liver transplant CT."

Perry J. Pickhardt, MD, Study Corresponding Author, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health

Pickhardt and colleagues' AJR accepted manuscript included a screening sample of 8,901 patients (4,235 men, 4,666 women; mean age, 56 years) who underwent CT colonoscopy (n = 7736) or renal-donor CT (n = 1165) from April 2004 to January 2017.

A secondary cohort of 104 patients (62 men, 42 women; mean age, 56 years) with end-stage liver disease underwent pre-liver transplant CT from January 2011 to May 2013. Pickhardt et al.'s deep learning algorithm-;previously developed, trained, and tested at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center-;was used for spleen segmentation, to help determine splenic volumes, with two radiologists independently reviewing a subset of said segmentations.

Related Stories

Ultimately, this automated deep-learning AI tool was utilized to calculate splenic volumes from CT examinations in 8,853 patients from the primary outpatient population. Additionally, splenic volume was most strongly associated with weight, among a range of patient factors.

"To our knowledge," the AJR authors concluded, "this study represents the largest reported sample of patients to undergo volumetric segmentation of the spleen."

Source:

American Roentgen Ray Society

Journal reference:

Perez, A. A., et al. (2023) Automated Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence Tool for Spleen Segmentation on CT: Defining Volume-Based Thresholds for Splenomegaly. American Journal of Roentgenology. doi.org/10.2214/AJR.23.29478.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research finds most women diagnosed with early breast cancer can expect to become long-term survivors
New research shows antibody cross-reactivity between human and animal coronaviruses
Researchers identify a potential new drug for NASH-related fibrosis
From policy to plate: EAT-Lancet's impact on food research and public discourse
Spanish researchers develop new immunotherapy combination for liver cancer
Owlstone Medical presents data demonstrating progress in development of breath biopsy tests for liver cirrhosis and NASH
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis
New ultra-high-resolution CT enables accurate diagnosis of coronary artery disease in high-risk patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study: Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease is increasing among U.S. adults