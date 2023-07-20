Mathematical neural network theory explains how memories are consolidated in the brain

Notes Reviewers' Notes

How useful a memory is for future situations determines where it resides in the brain, according to a new theory proposed by researchers at HHMI"s Janelia Research Campus and collaborators at UCL.

The theory offers a new way of understanding systems consolidation, a process that transfers certain memories from the hippocampus – where they are initially stored – to the neocortex -- where they reside long term.

Under the classical view of systems consolidation, all memories move from the hippocampus to the neocortex over time. But this view doesn't always hold up; research shows some memories permanently reside in the hippocampus and are never transferred to the neocortex.

In recent years, psychologists proposed theories to explain this more complicated view of systems consolidation, but no one has yet figured out mathematically what determines whether a memory stays in the hippocampus or whether it is consolidated in the neocortex.

Now, Janelia researchers are putting forward a new, quantitative view of systems consolidation to help resolve this longstanding problem, proposing a mathematical neural network theory in which memories consolidate to the neocortex only if they improve generalization.

Generalizations are constructed from the reliable and predictable components of memories, enabling us to apply them to other situations. We can generalize certain features of memories to help us understand the world, like the fact that canyons predict the presence of water.

Related Stories

This is different from episodic memories -- detailed recollections of the past that have unique features, like an individual memory we have of hiking to a particular canyon and coming upon a body of water.

Under this view, consolidation doesn't copy memories from one area of the brain to another but rather creates a new memory that is a generalization of previous memories. The amount that a memory can be generalized – not its age -- determines whether it is consolidated or remains in the hippocampus.

The researchers used neural networks to show how the amount of consolidation varies based on how much of a memory is generalizable. They were able to reproduce previous experimental patterns that couldn't be explained by the classical view of systems consolidation.

The next step is to test the theory with experiments to see if it can predict how much a memory will be consolidated. Another important direction will be to test the authors' models of how the brain might distinguish between predictable and unpredictable components of memories to regulate consolidation. Uncovering how memory works can help researchers better understand an integral part of cognition, potentially benefitting human health and artificial intelligence.

Source:

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Journal reference:

Sun, W., et al. (2023) Organizing memories for generalization in complementary learning systems. Nature Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1038/s41593-023-01382-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New precision medicine trial shows promise for treating rare brain tumors
Tracking brain wave signatures could reduce the risk of postoperative brain dysfunction
Social isolation linked to brain volume loss in older adults
Study provides clues to the neural basis of consciousness
The brain structure of superagers: identifying demographic, lifestyle, and clinical factors associated with their phenotype
Volunteering in late life associated with better executive function and episodic memory
Study highlights the potential of cell replacement therapy for Huntington's disease
Binaural beats can worsen cognitive performance, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New brain-penetrant agonist shows promise in protecting dopamine neurons for Parkinson's disease treatment