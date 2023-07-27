ACC Latin America 2023 brings together experts to discuss latest practices in cardiovascular care

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Asociación Costarricense de Cardiología (ASOCAR) will host ACC Latin America 2023 Together With Asociación Costarricense de Cardiología on August 11-12 in San José, Costa Rica. The innovative educational experience brings together global experts to discuss, share and critique the latest in cardiovascular prevention to improve the heart health and care in patients throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

In South America, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death (31%), mainly due to tobacco use, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Data has shown that modifiable and behavioral risk factors are increasing trends of cardiovascular disease and mortality in the region.

Juan M. Aranda, Jr., MD, FACC, professor and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Florida, and Daniel Quesada Chaves, MD, FACC, former president of ASOCAR, will serve as co-chairs for the conference.

The ACC Latin America conference will allow physicians from countries throughout the region to discuss success stories and challenges in cardiovascular care. The relationships built in this conference will go a long way to improve cardiovascular care across the world." Juan M. Aranda, Jr., MD, FACC, professor and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Florida

Ana Barac, MD, PhD, FACC, will present the opening plenary "Cardio-Oncology Hot Topics: Practical Approaches For the Clinician." Other key notes include:

INOCA and MINOCA in Women: What Do We Really Understand?

Top Clinical Trials to Impact Your Practice

The Pressure Is On: Current State of the Art in Preeclampsia and Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy - A Tour From Bench to Bedside

"From basic science to clinical practice guidelines, the ACC LatAm 2023 congress hopes to provide you with relevant clinical information to optimize cardiovascular disease care. We combine the latest clinical evidence in plenary sessions and master sessions, with practical activities and workshops to develop your clinical skills. The academic and scientific proposal contemplates the best specialists in the field of cardiology," Quesada Chaves said.

Clinical cases and poster presentations

The following list provides a brief look of the clinical cases and posters to be presented during ACC Latin America 2023 Together with Asociación Costarricense de Cardiología. All abstracts are embargoed until Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. CST.

Chemotherapy-Induced Cardiotoxicity in Patients with Breast Cancer - A Single Center Registry

CHAGA-Check - An AI-Based Diagnosis and Early Treatment Model for Chagas Disease in Underserved Communities: A Cost-Effectiveness Feasibility Study

Clinical Implications of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Findings Among Women in Developing Nations

Prevalence of Self-Reported Acquired Cardiovascular Disease and Risk Factors Among Adolescents and Young Adults in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Other conference experiences

On August 10, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-conference experience featuring sessions on cardiac rehabilitation, heart failure essentials for nurses and professional allies and optimizing research and productivity.

ACC Latin America chapter teams made up of fellows-in-training (FITs) will also compete in FIT Jeopardy, where they will be quizzed on a variety of topics ranging from imaging, prevention and interventional cardiology. The winning team will compete at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session 2024 FIT Jeopardy competition in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2024.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in challenging clinical case discussions and experience hands-on training in the Interactive Learning Lab. This educational experience uses new technology to equip all members of the cardiovascular care team with high-quality continuing education. Participants can test their knowledge and sharpen their core cardiology skills with dynamic modules, NCD Academy courses and more.