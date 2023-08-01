New COVID-19 vaccine from HIPRA Human Health approved by MHRA

Bimervax, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by HIPRA Human Health, has today been authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

It becomes the 9th COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized by the UK's independent medicines regulator.

Bimervax combines a part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein with an 'adjuvant' - an additional ingredient designed to trigger a stronger immune response. It can be given as a booster injection in the upper arm, to those aged 16 years and over.

The clinical evidence for this authorization is based on data from a study of 765 adults who had received primary vaccination with 2 doses of the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine and who were given a booster dose of either Bimervax or Comirnaty. The vaccine demonstrated a strong immune response, and the most common side effects were mild, and self-resolved within a few days of vaccination.

Decisions on which COVID-19 vaccines are deployed in the UK are taken by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

As with all vaccines, people with an allergy to one of the components listed in the patient information leaflet should not receive the vaccine.

