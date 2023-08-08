Lyme disease bacteria adapt to animal hosts at the variant level, study finds

Notes Reviewers' Notes

A study looks at the mechanisms behind genetic variation in the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Lyme disease is the most common vector-transmitted disease in the United States, with around 476,000 human cases annually.

Most Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb), which is transmitted by ticks and can infect a wide range of mammals and birds. Matthew Combs and colleagues analyzed the genetic diversity of Bb, specifically focusing on the pathogen's outer surface protein C (ospC) gene, a well-known virulence factor that is essential for survival of the pathogen inside the tick and the early stages of infection in vertebrates. This highly polymorphic locus was sequenced using a long-read high-throughput technique from bacteria collected from 553 white-footed mice and 92 passerine birds from 11 species, which were then tagged and released-;as well as from 628 tick nymphs. The samples were collected on Block Island, RI between 2013 and 2020.

The authors found a wide range of genotypes, but the dominance of variants did not shift over time, as one might expect if variation was driven by negative frequency-dependent selection. Instead, the different genotypes correlate with host species, suggesting that ospC varies in a host-dependent fashion with strong immunological linkages. Supporting this multiple niche polymorphism hypothesis, mouse-adapted genotypes were more likely to persist in mice than other genotypes.

The results support the idea that pathogens adapt to their animal hosts at the variant level, and suggests that a more nuanced definition of 'host competence' incorporating an understanding of pathogen diversity is warranted, according to the authors.

Source:

PNAS Nexus

Journal reference:

Combs, M. A., et al. (2023) Host adaptation drives genetic diversity in a vector-borne disease system. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad234.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Universal genetic testing may improve risk stratification and treatment for rare and lethal cancer
Diagnosis of rare inherited metabolic condition in a Sumatran orangutan
Genetic reasons behind Raynaud's phenomenon discovered
Genome editing in the spotlight: genetic disorder carriers' views shape the conversation
Maintaining regular sleep patterns may improve gut health
Penn Medicine and CHOP receive $26 million NIH grant to develop treatments for three rare genetic diseases
Study finds genetic overlap between IBS, gastrointestinal diseases, and psychiatric disorders
Genetics may explain why some people are more likely to participate in genetic studies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Mothers' diet during pregnancy can protect brain health of children and grandchildren