Nationwide Children's Hospital pioneers new gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Notes Reviewers' Notes

In a landmark moment for the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's, a 5-year-old from Bellefontaine, Ohio, received the first dose of a recently approved gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy at Nationwide Children's Hospital, where the therapy was invented and initially tested. The therapy, developed, tested and patented at Nationwide Children's marks an extraordinary achievement in the field of neuromuscular medicine and provides a life-altering treatment for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is the second gene therapy developed at Nationwide Children's to receive FDA approval, two of only eight to have received FDA approval to date.

Five-year-old Gideon Griffiths received the first infusion of ELEVIDYS (SRP-9001) at Nationwide Children's. Gideon was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at birth. He is among the first group of patients across the country to receive the gene therapy since its accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June. Nationwide Children's has invented two of the first eight gene therapies approved by the FDA.

This is a meaningful day not only for these first families, but for families battling DMD everywhere. It is thrilling to arrive at this moment of getting treatment to a patient population that has waited so long for more hope."

Jerry Mendell, MD, principal investigator in the Center for Gene Therapy at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute, and co-inventor of ELEVIDYS

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a severe form of muscular dystrophy caused by a mutation in the DMD gene, resulting in a lack of the dystrophin protein, leading to muscle weakness and atrophy. Muscle weakness may affect the skeletal muscle and the heart muscle. As an X-linked condition, DMD typically affects boys and is progressive; over time, children with DMD develop problems with walking, breathing and heart function.

SRP-9001 is a novel DMD gene-replacement therapy co-developed by Dr. Mendell and Louise Rodino-Klapac, PhD, formerly at Nationwide Children's and currently the executive vice president, head of Research and Development, and chief scientific officer at Sarepta Therapeutics. This gene therapy program was licensed by Sarepta in 2018. The therapy, an intravenous infusion of ELEVIDYS, packages a micro-dystrophin gene into an adeno-associated virus serotype (AAVrh74, which was isolated at Nationwide Children's) to deliver missing or corrected genes to cells.

"It's lifechanging to be able to experience this, to be able to give Gideon a better quality of life," said Erin Griffiths, Gideon's mother. "We feel hopeful and thankful, and we're excited to watch our little boy run around, play and just be a boy."

Source:

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MGH opens first-of-its-kind center to eliminate lifelong immunosuppression after organ transplant
New treatment offers hope for children suffering from rare skin condition
Covid cases and hospital admissions soar, leading testing expert warns of resurgence
Non-invasive brain stimulation shows promise for treating ADHD in children
What are the COVID-19 vaccination rates in immigrant and refugee children and adolescents in Ontario, Canada?
Is there clinical value in screening healthy children with genome sequencing compared with a gene panel for medically actionable pediatric conditions?
Penn Medicine and CHOP receive $26 million NIH grant to develop treatments for three rare genetic diseases
Children raised in rural areas have better regulated immune systems

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Anemia: A global health problem with wide disparities