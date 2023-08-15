Many cancer drugs approved without clear evidence of benefit, study shows

Notes Reviewers' Notes

New cancer drugs are being launched at a rapid pace, before their long-term effectiveness for patients can be evaluated. Several years later, most of them still lack scientific evidence for actually increasing life expectancy or improving quality of life. This has been shown by a study at the University of Gothenburg.

Cancer drugs are a dominant area within the pharmaceutical industry, which is constantly developing and launching new treatments. Cancer drugs are approved centrally by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and are often subsequently launched in European countries after national reimbursement processes".

To reach patients sooner, it has become increasingly common for cancer drugs to be approved based on studies that show an effect on biomarkers, but without clear evidence that they extend life or improve patients' quality of life. A study by health economics researchers at the University of Gothenburg shows that there is still a lack of such evidence for many new cancer drugs, even several years after their launch.

Unclear effect on key outcomes

The study includes multi-year follow-up data for 22 cancer drug indications approved for reimbursement in Sweden during the last ten years. The average follow-up time for these drug indications was 6.6 years.

For seven of the 22 drug indications, at least one study clearly showed that the treatment either improved quality of life or increased life expectancy. For the other 15, randomized controlled trials failed to show any such effect, or there were no results from these trials. Only one of the drugs had scientific evidence of both increased life expectancy and improved quality of life for its indication.

Limited resources

We have shown that the majority of the drugs launched with limited evidence still lack clear evidence of how they actually affect survival and quality of life in patients."

Gabriella Chauca Strand, doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg's Sahlgrenska Academy and the lead author of the scientific publication

According to the researchers, the fact that cancer treatment is increasingly taking up limited resources within health systems means that further discussions are needed about which drugs should be approved for reimbursement.

"The lack of confirmatory evidence for important patient outcomes is problematic and creates uncertainty about how these drugs actually contribute to meaningful patient benefit, and ultimately how effectively resources are being used within healthcare."

The results have been published in the scientific journal Clinical Drug Investigation.

Source:

University of Gothenburg

Journal reference:

Chauca Strand, G., et al. (2023) Cancer Drugs Reimbursed with Limited Evidence on Overall Survival and Quality of Life: Do Follow-Up Studies Confirm Patient Benefits?. Clinical Drug Investigation. doi.org/10.1007/s40261-023-01285-4.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A blood test that screens for cancer: Does it do more harm than good?
The impact of epigenetic features on breast cancer treatment and outcomes
Pioneering study links testicular cancer among military personnel to ‘forever chemicals’
Researchers develop antibody drugs from tobacco plants for cancer treatment
Study explores the use of existing medicines to revolutionize cancer treatment
Are inflammatory bowel disease patients more at risk of colorectal cancer?
New gene therapy shows promise for treating fusion-driven cancers
Study finds no link between alcohol use and breast cancer recurrence or death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
AI tool can quickly diagnose muscle wasting in head and neck cancer patients