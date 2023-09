Annual NCCN Congress to focus on latest advances in blood cancer treatment

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) 2023 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies™ returns to San Francisco this week, for the first time since 2019. The meeting features insights from world-renowned experts on providing optimal, evidence-based treatment for various blood cancers, plus best practices for protecting vulnerable populations in a changing healthcare landscape.

The live event is taking place September 22-23, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. For full details and to register, visit NCCN.org/hem.

"We designed a comprehensive program for the entire hematology and oncology team-;taking into account the latest advances, conversations, and controversies in blood cancer treatment today," said congress Chair Andrew D. Zelenetz, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "Attendees from all over the world can learn about the most up-to-date evidence and expert consensus for improving outcomes for patients with a variety of hematologic malignancies. The event also provides opportunities for networking and questions with leading experts in the field."

The hybrid event is back in California for the first time in four years, following last year's meeting in New York City. Attendees are also able to attend live online via NCCN's easy-to-use virtual platform. Sessions will remain accessible on-demand for 60 days following the event for all registrants.

Some of this year's featured topics include:

Identifying and managing toxicities in patients receiving CAR T-cell therapy

Revolutionizing hematologic cancer treatment with bispecific T-cell engagers

Integrating new WHO/ICC classification systems

Tackling inequities in access and quality of care for patients with multiple myeloma

Managing graft-versus-host disease in transplant recipients

Prevention and management of blood clots

Speakers will also share information and research pertaining to the treatment of Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), B-Cell Malignancies, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL), Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Hodgkin Lymphoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), Multiple Myeloma (MM), Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), Myelofibrosis (MF), and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM).

This conference seeks to provide clear, understandable, and actionable updates to help busy care providers analyze, evaluate, and contextualize new clinical data. This will help us all to achieve the best possible outcomes for people with blood cancer in a rapidly evolving landscape." Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN

Save the dates: the NCCN 2024 Annual Conference will be happening in Orlando, FL April 5 - 7, 2024.