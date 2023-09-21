ACC Asia 2023 to bring together experts to improve cardiovascular care

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Philippine Heart Association will host ACC Asia 2023 on September 29-30 in Manila, Philippines. According to recent research, among the 18.6 million heart disease-related deaths worldwide in 2019, 58% occurred in Asia. The conference is designed to discuss, share and critique the latest in cardiovascular disease prevention and care to improve heart health and care for patients on the continent with the largest population and diversity of ethnicities, cultures, socioeconomic status and health care systems.

The conference welcomes all members of the cardiac care team in the Asia-Pacific region, including cardiologists, fellows-in-training, nurses, and more. Ronald Cuyco, MD, and Fred M. Kusumoto, MD, FACC, will serve as co-chairs for the conference.

I am very excited about ACC Asia 2023 and look forward to seeing everyone who is joining us. This conference, sponsored jointly by the Philippine Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, will bring experts from around the world to share best practices and learn from each other on how to improve cardiac care in Asia and around the world." Fred M. Kusumoto, MD, FACC

Attendees will have the opportunity to foster connections with leading experts in the field and explore the latest research in heart failure, electrophysiology, health equity, interventional and ischemic heart disease, prevention and more.

"We are so excited to welcome you to this year's conference that will be held in Manila, Philippines," Cuyco said. "Join us in our vision of a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes."

Must-see plenary sessions include:

Innovation in Cardiology: What Is It and How Will It Impact Care in 2025 and Beyond?

Top Clinical Trials to Impact Your Practice

STEMI Care Around the World: Successes, Pain Points and Evolution

Clinical cases and poster presentations

The following list provides a sneak peek of the clinical cases and posters to be presented during ACC Asia 2023. All abstracts are embargoed until Tuesday, September 26, 8am ET/Tuesday, September 26, 8pm PHST.

Effects of Exercise Timing on Weight Indices: A Meta-Analysis

Does Exercise Timing Affect Your Sleep Behaviors?: A Meta-Analysis

Does Exercise Timing Affect Metabolic Profiles?: A Meta-Analysis

Assessment of the Impact of Yoga on Heart Failure Patients Using Echocardiographic Parameters

Current Status, Sex Differences, and Trends of Heart Failure in Asia: Analysis from 1990 to 2019

Interactive learning lab

The interactive learning lab is an innovative education experience that helps attendees strengthen their everyday practice through dynamic modules, engaging discussions, and hands-on training. Participants can join subject matter experts in challenging clinical case discussions, improve their cardiac auscultation knowledge with 90-minute Heart Songs training sessions, and sharpen their ECG interpretation skills with the ECG Drill & Practice program.

ACC Asia FIT Jeopardy

During the FIT Jeopardy sessions at ACC Asia 2023, three ACC Asia Chapter teams will test their cardiovascular knowledge in a friendly competition between Fellows-in-Training (FITs). Teams will be quizzed on a range of topics, including prevention, imaging and interventional cardiology. The winning team will compete in the FIT Jeopardy competition at ACC.24 in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2024.

