New method detects microRNA targets at the level of single cells

Reviewed Reviewed

MicroRNAs are small molecules that regulate gene activity by binding to and destroying RNAs produced by the genes. More than 60% of all human genes are estimated to be regulated by microRNAs, therefore it is not surprising that these small molecules are involved in many biological processes including diseases such as cancer. To discover the function of a microRNA, it is necessary to find out exactly which RNAs are targeted by it. While such methods exist, they require a lot of material typically in order of millions of cells, to work.

Now researchers at Stockholm University and SciLifeLab have developed a new method to detect microRNA targets at the level of single cells. Such cells are each around one-hundredth millimeter in diameter and weigh less than a billionth gram, and comprise the basic building blocks of living organisms. With their new sensitive method, the researchers can follow microRNA targeting of thousands of RNAs during biological processes such as the cell cycle or differentiation into red blood cells. In these processes, the researchers find that microRNAs – surprisingly – perform quite different tasks in each cell. In the future, it will be possible to also apply this method to study microRNA targeting in whole tissues, to find out exactly what is happening in each of the many cell types that comprise complex organs such as brains.

In our research team, we want to understand and ultimately make mathematical models of gene regulation at the level of the single cell. Our new method is a huge leap towards making this possible".

Marc Friedländer, associate professor at Stockholm University

The work was spearheaded by Dr. Inna Biryukova, who took a leading role in developing the laboratory method, and by PhD student Vaishnovi Sekar, who performed the bulk of the advanced computational analyses. Vaishnovi Sekar highlights the challenges of the project: "In terms of complexity of the computational work, this is uncharted territory, and we lacked reference points and thresholds. We had to explore a myriad of approaches to devise a methodology that not only works but also yields biologically meaningful observations."

The study was supported by ERC and Vetenskapsrådet and has been published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Source:

Stockholm University

Journal reference:

Sekar, V., et al. (2023). Detection of transcriptome-wide microRNA–target interactions in single cells with agoTRIBE. Nature Biotechnology. doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01951-0.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Turning fish waste into cancer fighters: How abalone viscera peptides could be the next big thing in medicine
Can a healthy lifestyle keep depression at bay?
Geographic disparities in breast cancer mortality: how where you live could matter
New treatment approach effectively treats the most aggressive forms of prostate cancer
AACR Cancer Progress Report provides latest statistics on cancer research and treatment
Unlocking the future of dementia: Your telomere length could predict your risk
Shorter telomere length of leucocytes may signal heightened dementia risk
Unlocking the secret soldiers: How dendritic cells could revolutionize cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The anti-metastatic and anti-proliferation impact of dandelion extract on breast cancer cells