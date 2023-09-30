Cancer pathway process can be streamlined with the adoption of AI and automation

Sep 30 2023

Medicine is a constantly evolving science where small changes can have a huge impact on the lives of patients. When it comes to a cancer diagnosis and treatment, every minute counts. According to European Commission estimates, the cancer incidence by 2040 will impact just over three million people a year. By significantly reducing treatment and recovery times with the help of technology, healthcare organizations will be able to provide better and more compassionate care with the resources they have available.

Current cancer care is driven by manual processes from start to finish. Diagnostic tests – including laboratory and biopsies, pathology, and imaging services – are characterized by large volumes of paperwork and data handling. Ensuring each step is meticulously followed without hinderance and accompanied by the relevant information is vital for patient conferences or specialist consultations.

By adopting automation, artificial intelligence, and digital workers into the cancer pathway, is technology the right solution to benefit patients, healthcare teams and healthcare organizations?

This viewpoint will go on to discuss:

  • The cancer pathway process
  • How IA can improve time to diagnosis
  • How digital works can increased speed and accuracy
  • The future of oncology therapies
  • The benefits of automation in outpatient discharge
