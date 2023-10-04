Carol Stonham MBE, RN, MSc, Queen’s Nurse, and Policy Lead PCRS joins the Bedfont® Medical Advisory Board

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd, a leading innovator in breath analysis medical device technology, is proud to announce the addition of Carol Stonham, a highly respected and accredited respiratory healthcare expert, to its esteemed medical board. This appointment further strengthens Bedfont’s commitment to revolutionising respiratory healthcare solutions and delivering cutting-edge products to patients and healthcare professionals.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Carol brings an extensive background in respiratory healthcare and in particular Asthma and FeNO (Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide). She has worked in primary care in Gloucestershire for over 26 years. Her role includes running a local FeNO referral service whilst being a CCG Primary Care Nurse Practitioner for Respiratory Care. Her experience extends even further in this clinical field as she is an active member of the PCRS and currently Policy Lead.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont®, exclaims, "We are thrilled to welcome Carol to our Medical Advisory Board. Her expertise and dedication to improving respiratory healthcare align perfectly with our vision to foster a world where everyone has access to instant, non-invasive, simple breath testing to aid in medical diagnosis. As Helen Keller said, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much’. With Carol’s fantastic knowledge and passion for FeNO, we hope to work together to improve asthma management and diagnosis worldwide.”

Carol, adds, "I am delighted to be part of the Bedfont Medical Advisory Board and to collaborate in the advancement of respiratory healthcare. I look forward to working with Bedfont and fellow board members and leveraging my experience to drive innovation in this critical field. I have been passionate about FeNO for a number of years now and my main interest is improving the industry standards and the care we deliver to our patients."

Bedfont’s mission is to work with the Bedfont Family and healthcare professionals worldwide to provide cutting-edge breath analysis medical products to the highest standard, through technical innovation and professional business practice. The addition of Carol Stonham to its medical board underscores its dedication to delivering excellence in respiratory healthcare.