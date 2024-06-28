Leading By Example: Bedfont® Encourages Employee Well-being for World Well-being Week 2024

World Well-being Week is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of well-being in various aspects of life, including physical, mental, and emotional health. This year it takes place from June 24th to June 30th.

Leading By Example: Bedfont® Encourages Employee Well-being for World Well-being Week 2024

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

According to a recent study in 2023, personal well-being has declined, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a significant impact. Average ratings of well-being in the UK have declined across all measures between March 2022 and March 2023, with 57.41% of adults reporting high levels of anxiety and 46.6% reporting low levels of happiness1.

During World Well-being Week, companies are encouraged to support their employee’s well-being through various activities and resources. Workplace stress and burnout can significantly impact employee productivity and job satisfaction. Reports have shown that companies prioritising well-being have happier and more engaged employees, increasing workplace productivity and reducing employee absences.

Related Stories

Bedfont® have their very own team of Well-being Warriors, ensuring employees can take part in activities designed to reduce stress and enhance the workplace environment. Bedfont® is fully committed to well-being in the office and strives to promote and maintain the mental health and well-being of all employees, proving this by being presented with the Platinum Business Award by Kent County Council in April 2023, the highest award possible for promoting a positive work environment, and a health work/life balance.

In 2023, Bedfont® also opened their very own well-being garden, in memory of 2 well loved members of staff. The vision behind the garden is to give staff a special space to be able to enjoy, collect their thoughts, and de-stress. 

Earlier this year, the Bedfont® Well-being Warriors were in full force for Stress Awareness Month, which occurs annually in April. The Warriors organised a week of stress-busting activities for staff, which included a virtual coffee morning, a stress-busting activity – Pictionary, a Wednesday walk, a Bedfont® bar with a music Kahoot quiz, and a healthy lunch. Employees were encouraged to join the activities and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

With personal well-being declining, it’s important, now more than ever, to ensure everything is being done to improve employee well-being. Here are some examples of how Bedfont® has been working to improve morale and well-being:

  • Well-being Gifts: Sending well-being packages or gifts to employees, such as stress balls, herbal teas, or wellness journals, to encourage them to take time for self-care.
  • Team Building Activities: Organising team-building activities that promote collaboration and social-well-being. These could be anything from group problem-solving challenges to fun games or social events.
  • Relaxation Spaces: Establishing relaxation zones in the workplace where employees can take short breaks to de-stress. These could include comfortable seating, ambient music, and access to mindfulness or meditation apps.
  • Healthy Eating Day: Promoting nutrition by hosting a healthy eating day. This could involve a workshop on nutritional information, providing healthy meals or snacks, or even organising a cooking demonstration focusing on healthy recipes.

Follow us on social media to keep up with all the news and information on what Bedfont® is doing to improve employee well-being.


1.Personal well-being in the UK: April 2022 to March 2023. [Cited on 8/5/24] Available from https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/wellbeing/bulletins/measuringnationalwellbeing/april2022tomarch2023#:~:text=Adults%20with%20%E2%80%9Cvery%20bad%E2%80%9D%20self,and%203.8%25%2C%20respectively

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2024, June 28). Leading By Example: Bedfont® Encourages Employee Well-being for World Well-being Week 2024. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 28, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240628/Leading-By-Example-Bedfontc2ae-Encourages-Employee-Well-being-for-World-Well-being-Week-2024.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Leading By Example: Bedfont® Encourages Employee Well-being for World Well-being Week 2024". News-Medical. 28 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240628/Leading-By-Example-Bedfontc2ae-Encourages-Employee-Well-being-for-World-Well-being-Week-2024.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Leading By Example: Bedfont® Encourages Employee Well-being for World Well-being Week 2024". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240628/Leading-By-Example-Bedfontc2ae-Encourages-Employee-Well-being-for-World-Well-being-Week-2024.aspx. (accessed June 28, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2024. Leading By Example: Bedfont® Encourages Employee Well-being for World Well-being Week 2024. News-Medical, viewed 28 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240628/Leading-By-Example-Bedfontc2ae-Encourages-Employee-Well-being-for-World-Well-being-Week-2024.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Kent Company, Bedfont® Scientific Ltd, reveals New Well-being Garden, Nurturing Employee Wellness and Biodiversity
Prioritising Lung Health: How FeNO can help to tackle Lung Conditions, the UK's 3rd Largest Threat
Join Bedfont® Scientific Limited & Heart of Kent Hospice for their Bluebell Walk 2024, on Sunday, 5th May.
Prioritizing Lung Health: How FeNO can help to tackle Lung Conditions, the UK's 3rd Largest Threat
Sunshine and Steps for a Cause: Bedfont® Scientific’s Team Raise Vital Funds at Heart of Kent Hospice’s Bluebell Walk 2024.
Local Med-tech Company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., Celebrates Double Triumph at the KICC Awards
How Bedfont® is committing to their eco resolution this World Environment Day.
Heart of Kent Hospice appoints Bedfont and NewMed as Headline Sponsors for Bluebell Walk 2024/25

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Industry expert, Dr. Jafar Jafari, teases new book, The Essential Guide to Hydrogen and Methane Breath Testing, at UEG Week 2023