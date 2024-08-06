Bedfont Scientific Ltd. and NewMed Ltd. Proudly Raise Over £28,000 in Funds for Heart of Kent Hospice​​​​​​​

A series of events and initiatives culminate in remarkable fundraising achievements by Med-Tech company Bedfont® and NewMed.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. world leaders in breath analysis, with over 47 years of expertise in the design and manufacture of medical breath analysis devices, welcomed the roaming Shaun the Sheep sculpture to its offices on Friday, 26th July, for the exciting announcement. Bedfont® teamed up with NewMed Ltd. earlier in the year to sponsor and support Heart of Kent Hospice and its various charity events throughout the year, and are extremely proud to have contributed to raising over £28,000.

Heart of Kent Hospice, based in Aylesford, is a charity with a passion for improving quality of life and provides specialist care and support to adults with terminal illnesses. Bedfont®, along with NewMed, have been actively involved in a variety of fundraising events for Heart of Kent Hospice, and have been engaging employees and the community to support this worthy cause.

In May, Bedfont® participated in the Bluebell Walk, following a picturesque walk through the North Downs and raised substantial funds through sponsorships and raffles. Bedfont® also proudly sponsored a beautiful Shaun the Sheep sculpture for the Hospice’s Shaun in the Heart of Kent art trail, the event not only highlights local artistry but also draws significant attention to the hospice’s mission. Additionally, Bedfont® took part in the Shaun the Sheep Selfie Challenge, capturing joyful moments and sharing them widely to further boost donations and awareness.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., comments “At Bedfont®, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Our partnership with NewMed Ltd. and our ongoing support for the hospice, reflect our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those around us. We look forward to continuing our efforts and exploring new ways to support Heart of Kent Hospice in the future”

David Dadswell, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Heart of Kent Hospice, commented “Collaborating with the local business community plays a pivotal role in the Hospice’s strategy, and allows us to create increased awareness of the services we provide and supports our fundraising events to deliver the best experience for all those who participate. Both Bedfont® Scientific and NewMed fully immersed themselves into the recent Bluebell Walk as headline sponsors, exhibitors, and participants and through their efforts, we raised over £28,000. It’s the perfect partnership between organisations that have strong values around healthcare and a commitment to giving back to their local communities.

