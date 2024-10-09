Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024

Bedfont® named regional winner of the prestigious British Chamber of Commerce Digital Revolution Award.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

The British Chamber of Commerce is a network of accredited Chambers of Commerce across the UK and overseas. Representing businesses of all sizes and sectors, the Chamber Business Awards is an annual event that celebrates and recognises the success and contributions of businesses throughout the UK. Bedfont® was nominated for the 2024 Chamber Business Awards by the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce.

Bedfont® is an innovative Medtech company, with over 47 years of expertise in designing and manufacturing of medical breath analysis devices. Over the years, Bedfont® has been investing in innovation and has continued to revolutionise the breath analysis market.

In September, Bedfont® was shortlisted in the Digital Revolution Category and was proudly announced as the winner by an independent panel at the British Chambers of Commerce.

Jason Smith, CEO of Bedfont® said “We are truly honoured to be recognised as Business of the Year by the British Chambers of Commerce. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. It reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer service. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and this award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, growing, and contributing positively to our industry. Thank you to the Chamber and everyone who has supported us on our journey.”

Winning Business of the Year is a significant milestone for Bedfont®. This award not only highlights the commitment to excellence and innovation but also fuels our drive to continue delivering outstanding service to our customers and providing cutting-edge technology to the breath analysis market.

To find out more about Bedfont® and how their breath analysis devices are improving patient care, click here.