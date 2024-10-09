Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024

Bedfont® named regional winner of the prestigious British Chamber of Commerce Digital Revolution Award.

Bedfont® Scientific Limited Wins Business of the Year 2024

Related Stories

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

The British Chamber of Commerce is a network of accredited Chambers of Commerce across the UK and overseas. Representing businesses of all sizes and sectors, the Chamber Business Awards is an annual event that celebrates and recognises the success and contributions of businesses throughout the UK. Bedfont® was nominated for the 2024 Chamber Business Awards by the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce.

Bedfont® is an innovative Medtech company, with over 47 years of expertise in designing and manufacturing of medical breath analysis devices. Over the years, Bedfont® has been investing in innovation and has continued to revolutionise the breath analysis market.

In September, Bedfont® was shortlisted in the Digital Revolution Category and was proudly announced as the winner by an independent panel at the British Chambers of Commerce.
Jason Smith, CEO of Bedfont® said “We are truly honoured to be recognised as Business of the Year by the British Chambers of Commerce. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. It reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer service. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and this award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, growing, and contributing positively to our industry. Thank you to the Chamber and everyone who has supported us on our journey.”

Winning Business of the Year is a significant milestone for Bedfont®. This award not only highlights the commitment to excellence and innovation but also fuels our drive to continue delivering outstanding service to our customers and providing cutting-edge technology to the breath analysis market.

To find out more about Bedfont® and how their breath analysis devices are improving patient care, click here.

Posted in:

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2024, October 09). Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 09, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241009/Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-Triumphs-at-Chamber-Business-Awards-Winning-Business-of-the-Year-2024.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024". News-Medical. 09 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241009/Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-Triumphs-at-Chamber-Business-Awards-Winning-Business-of-the-Year-2024.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241009/Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-Triumphs-at-Chamber-Business-Awards-Winning-Business-of-the-Year-2024.aspx. (accessed October 09, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2024. Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024. News-Medical, viewed 09 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241009/Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-Triumphs-at-Chamber-Business-Awards-Winning-Business-of-the-Year-2024.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Heart of Kent Hospice appoints Bedfont and NewMed as Headline Sponsors for Bluebell Walk 2024/25
Industry expert, Dr. Jafar Jafari, teases new book, The Essential Guide to Hydrogen and Methane Breath Testing, at UEG Week 2023
Sunshine and Steps for a Cause: Bedfont® Scientific’s Team Raise Vital Funds at Heart of Kent Hospice’s Bluebell Walk 2024.
Kent Company, Bedfont® Scientific Ltd, reveals New Well-being Garden, Nurturing Employee Wellness and Biodiversity
Join Bedfont® Scientific Limited & Heart of Kent Hospice for their Bluebell Walk 2024, on Sunday, 5th May.
Carol Stonham MBE, RN, MSc, Queen’s Nurse, and Policy Lead PCRS joins the Bedfont® Medical Advisory Board
World No Tobacco Day Panel Discussion
Local Med-tech Company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., Celebrates Double Triumph at the KICC Awards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Embracing Plastic Free July: The Bedfont® Scientific Limited Commitment to a Sustainable Future.