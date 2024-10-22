Bedfont® Scientific Limited Receives Highly Commended Status at the Kent Mental Wellbeing Awards

Bedfont® receives recognition for creating a supportive and inclusive workplace and commitment to mental wellbeing.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

The Kent Mental Wellbeing Awards, an event delivered by Mind in Bexley, are held annually to showcase the people, organisations and initiatives that help us cope with life. Bedfont® was nominated for one of these awards last Summer.

Bedfont® is a local MedTech company, based in Harrietsham, with over 47 years of expertise and knowledge in designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices. With mental wellbeing at the heart of Bedfont®, there is a dedicated team of Wellbeing Warriors in force, ensuring a healthy work/life balance for all staff members.

Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont® comments “At Bedfont®, mental wellbeing is at the core of everything we do. We understand that when our employees feel supported and empowered, they thrive, not just professionally, but personally as well.”

The Wellbeing Warriors work tirelessly around the clock, organising stress-busting activities, external talks on relevant topics, and healthy breakfasts or lunches. All of which are designed to create a supportive and balanced work environment. They are also on hand to listen, offer guidance, and provide practical solutions to anyone struggling.

Bedfont® narrowly missed out on scooping the win but has received the ‘Highly Commended’ status by the Kent Mental Wellbeing Awards, highlighting the hard work and effort by the team by fostering a healthy work/life balance.

Claire Dadswell, Wellbeing Manager says “The wellbeing team are delighted to have been awarded the Highly commended Status for our wellbeing efforts in the workplace. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where every individual can thrive, feel supported, and bring their best selves to work each day. Together, we continue to build a culture of care, balance, and wellbeing.”

The Bedfont® Wellbeing Warriors continue to bring employees together, encouraging them to take a break from their desks and join in activities designed to help them switch off from work temporarily, giving their minds a break.

To keep up to date with all the activities and news at Bedfont®, follow their social channels @bedfontLtd