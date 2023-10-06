Experts caution about unverified CTE diagnoses in former football players

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Former professional American football players who have medical and mental health conditions including depression, anxiety or sleep apnea are more likely to receive an unverified diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, compared to those without those conditions, report researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Harvard University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Sports Medicine today.

Receiving a CTE diagnosis that cannot be verified until after death could further exacerbate mental health conditions in former players due to the current lack of treatments for the disease, the experts caution.

We agree that CTE neuropathology is real, yet the current narrative about CTE and health after football, in general, is incomplete. Currently, a definitive causal link between brain health issues experienced in life and CTE-associated brain changes seen in autopsies has yet to be established."

Shawn Eagle, Ph.D., co-lead author, research assistant professor of neurological surgery at Pitt

CTE is a neurodegenerative disease associated with a history of repetitive head impacts and is characterized by the presence of toxic protein aggregates and brain tissue degeneration seen at autopsy. By definition, it is impossible to confirm a CTE diagnosis in a living individual, yet prior research by co-lead author Rachel Grashow, Ph.D., M.S., and colleagues from the Football Players Health Study (FPHS) at Harvard University showed that 3 in every 100 former football players report being diagnosed with CTE by a medical professional.

"It is important for the next generation of players to know the long-term health risks they may face, and that is the ultimate goal of CTE research," said Eagle. "There is still a lot to be learned, and, in the meantime, we want people to receive proven treatments for conditions that may mimic CTE, such as hypertension, sleep apnea, depression and anxiety, among others."

Related Stories

This research was supported by the Football Players Health Study at Harvard University, which is funded by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). The NFLPA had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis and interpretation of the data; preparation, review or approval of the manuscript; nor the decision to submit the manuscript for publication. This research is in collaboration with the Brain Health Initiative at the University of Pittsburgh, which receives funding from the National Football League Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC, and Harvard Medical School, Harvard University and its affiliated academic health care centers.

Other authors of the study are David Okonkwo, M.D., Ph.D., of Pitt; Douglas Terry, Ph.D., of Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Rachel Grashow, Ph.D., M.S., Heather DiGregorio, B.S., Aaron Baggish, M.D., Marc Weisskopf, Ph.D., Sc.D., and Ross Zafonte, D.O., all of Harvard University.

Source:

University of Pittsburgh

Journal reference:

Eagle, S. R., et al. (2023). Interaction of Medical Conditions and Football Exposures Associated with Premortem Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Diagnosis in Former Professional American Football Players. Sports Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s40279-023-01942-w.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

From playgrounds to peace of mind: early childhood activity's influence on middle childhood mental health
Child mental health has worsened during pandemic, but inequalities have narrowed
Study finds increase in mental health spending for children, adolescents since the beginning of pandemic
Can training to suppress thoughts improve mental health? Study challenges century-old wisdom
World Heart Day: Mental health support crucial for people with cardiovascular disease
Childhood psychopathology associated with functional impairment in emerging adulthood
Has the COVID-19 pandemic widened the mental health gap in the UK?
Psychedelic therapy shows promise for treating veterans with PTSD and brain injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Prolonged electricity shortages in Gaza have severe impact on the people's mental health