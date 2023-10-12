KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Health funding in question in a speaker-less Congress

The host

Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News' weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

As House Republicans struggle — again — to decide who will lead them, the clock is ticking on a short-term spending bill that keeps the federal government running only until mid-November. The turn of the fiscal year has also left key health programs in limbo, including the one that provides international aid to combat HIV and AIDS.

Meanwhile, a major investigation by The Washington Post into why U.S. life expectancy is declining found that the reasons, while many and varied, tend to point to a lesser emphasis on public health here than in many peer nations.

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, Victoria Knight of Axios, and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post.

Panelists

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

  • House Republicans are choosing a new speaker with government funding still uncertain beyond Nov. 17. But some programs are already experiencing a lapse in their congressional authorizations, notably the global HIV/AIDS program known as PEPFAR — and the problems in renewing it are sending a troubling signal to the world about the United States' commitment to a program credited with saving millions of lives.
  • Drug companies have entered into agreements with federal health officials for new Medicare price negotiations even as many of them challenge the process in court. Early signals from one conservative federal judge indicate the courts may not be sympathetic to the notion that drug companies are being compelled to participate in the negotiations.
  • Kaiser Permanente health system employees and pharmacists with major chains are among the American health care workers on strike. What do the labor strikes have in common? The outcry from workers over how staffing shortages are endangering patients, leaving overwhelmed medical personnel to manage seemingly impossible workloads.
  • Elsewhere in the nation, new covid-19 vaccines are proving difficult to come by, particularly for young kids. Officials point to this being the first time the vaccines are being distributed and paid for by the private sector, rather than the federal government.
  • Reporting shows those getting kicked off Medicaid are struggling to transition to coverage through the Affordable Care Act exchanges, even though many are eligible.

Also this week, Rovner interviews physician-author-novelist Samuel Shem, whose landmark satirical novel, "The House of God," shook up medical training in the late 1970s. Shem’s new book, "Our Hospital," paints a grim picture of the state of the American health care workforce in the age of covid.

Plus, for "extra credit," the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too:

Related Stories

Julie Rovner: The Atlantic's "Virginia Could Decide the Future of the GOP's Abortion Policy," by Ronald Brownstein.

Sarah Karlin-Smith: The Wall Street Journal's "Children Are Dying in Ill-Prepared Emergency Rooms Across America," by Liz Essley-Whyte and Melanie Evans.

Lauren Weber: ProPublica's "Philips Kept Complaints About Dangerous Breathing Machines Secret While Company Profits Soared," by Debbie Cenziper, ProPublica; Michael D. Sallah, Michael Korsh, and Evan Robinson-Johnson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; and Monica Sager, Northwestern University.

Victoria Knight: KFF Health News' "Feds Rein In Use of Predictive Software That Limits Care for Medicare Advantage Patients," by Susan Jaffe.

Also mentioned in this week's episode:

Credits

  • Francis Ying Audio producer
  • Emmarie Huetteman Editor

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unlocking hope: Promising treatments for cognitive impairment in HIV patients on the horizon
Can artificial intelligence transform public health nutrition?
Feds hope to cut sepsis deaths by hitching Medicare payments to treatment stats
Did the COVID-19 pandemic increase drunkness among people with a history of alcohol use disorder?
US health care workers are at greater risk of suicide than non–health care workers
Amsterdam's H-TEAM initiative on track to eradicate HIV with groundbreaking city-centered approach
New injectable solution could help manage HIV unlike any current treatment methods
Study compares effects of antidepressants with running exercises for depression and overall health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Could creatine supplementation be the answer to post-COVID-19 fatigue?