Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the opening of Kentucky Children's four pediatric specialty clinics

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, a ribbon-cutting ceremony signified the official opening of Kentucky Children's Richmond Road, the new home of four pediatric specialty clinics. This facility will offer a continuum of care to infants, children and adolescents with complex medical and behavioral needs.

The mission of Kentucky Children's Hospital has always been to provide the most advanced, comprehensive care to our patients and their families without them having to travel far from home. Having access to a full range of specialized medical and developmental care in one location, reduces the travel burden on families, and allows us to offer a continuity of care not found elsewhere in the Commonwealth." Scottie B. Day, M.D., physician-in-chief for Kentucky Children's Hospital

The four clinics include:

Complex Care Clinic, which provides medical and developmental follow-up care for infants and young children up to age 5 with medical complexity.

Developmental Pediatrics Clinic, which offers screening, diagnostic and therapeutic services for children with complex developmental-behavioral conditions such as autism.

NICU Graduate Clinic, a clinical site for babies and young children with special medical needs. The clinic not only serves babies who were cared for in the KCH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) but also children born prematurely who are at risk for developmental problems.

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic, where patients over the age of 5 with complex care needs can go to improve their functional abilities and strength.

The 25,000 square-foot, newly renovated facility, housed in the former Shriners Hospital location, is a shared space with Easterseals Bluegrass, a nonprofit organization that provides services and care to adults and children with special needs. Funding for the facility renovation and expansion of services was made possible in part by a donation from the local community partners of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The generosity of the donors is enshrined in a custom multimedia art installation produced by Raush studio of Cincinnati.

Children with complex medical and behavior needs may not feel comfortable or have their needs met in a traditional clinic space; Kentucky Children's Richmond Road was designed with this unique patient population in mind. Carefully considered features were included to not just alleviate the stress of appointments and treatment for patients, but to also reduce the physical and logistical obstacles for parents and caregivers.

Amenities include:

A quiet waiting room with soothing features for patients with complex sensory needs who need a calming environment in which to wait prior to their appointment.

An observation area where parents and caregivers can watch providers interact with and assess their children without interruption.

Assessment areas for providers to observe, diagnose and treat patients with developmental delays, autism and medication management associated with behavioral changes.

Comfortable, private areas for one-on-one treatment, discussion and interaction between the provider and the patient.

Family restroom with adult-sized changing tables to serve the needs of patient families.

Kentucky Children's Richmond Road will welcome patients starting Oct. 16.