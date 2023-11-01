Does the percentage of slow-wave sleep decline with aging, and are intra-individual declines associated with dementia risk?

In a recent study published in JAMA Neurology, researchers investigated whether slow-wave sleep (SWS) proportions reduced as individuals aged and whether intra-individual decreases were linked to dementia risk.

Study: Association Between Slow-Wave Sleep Loss and Incident Dementia. Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com
Study: Association Between Slow-Wave Sleep Loss and Incident Dementia. Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

Background

Inadequate sleep might be a risk factor for dementia. Sleep deprivation, in particular, stimulates the amyloid buildup and tau protein secretion and distribution, aggregating in Alzheimer's disease (AD) in animal models. Sleep aids in removing metabolic toxic waste from brain cells (glymphatic clearance).

However, the function of slow-wave-type sleep in dementia development is unclear, necessitating more studies to understand better dementia pathogenesis and aid in developing treatment therapies.

About the study

In the present prospective cohort study, researchers investigated the association between SWS loss, aging, and dementia risk. They also investigated whether hippocampal volumes indicating early neurodegeneration and AD genetic risk [i.e., apolipoprotein E4 (APOE ε4) allele] were linked to SWS loss.

The study included 346 Framingham Heart Study (FHS) participants aged ≥60 years who completed two polysomnography (PSG) overnight assessments between 1995 and 1998 and between 1998 and 2001. None of the participants had dementia or neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis during the second polysomnography. The data were analyzed between January 2020 and August 2023.

The study exposure was alterations in SWS proportions determined based on overnight sleep assessments, and the study outcome was new-onset any-cause dementia risk evaluated for ≤17 years following the second polysomnography. Sleep staging sores were determined in 0.5-minute epochs using the Rechtshaffen and Kales method. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fourth edition (DSM-IV), was used to diagnose dementia.

Hippocampal volumes were determined as a fraction of intracranial volume by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain before the second polysomnography. To assess AD risk gene status, 23 AD-linked single-nucleotide polymorphisms (except APOE) were combined to develop a polygenic risk score.

Cox proportional regression modeling was performed to determine the hazard ratios (HRs), adjusting for age, gender, Omni and Offspring cohorts, smoking status, at least one apolipoprotein E4 allele positivity, and the usage of medications such as anxiolytics and antidepressants to improve sleep.

Moderation and sensitivity analyses were performed by censoring the initial two follow-up years, adjusting for the sleep apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) and oxygen desaturation during the initial PSG, and assessing physical activity levels using the Physical Activity Index (PAI).

In addition, data were adjusted for the vascular burden based on the Framingham Stroke Risk Profiles, Epworth Sleepiness Scale (FSS) scores, and the total sleep duration at the initial PSG and between the two PSGs. Further, the researchers explored interactions by gender and the percentage of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.

Results

The mean participant age was 69 years; 52% (n=179) were women, and 84% (n=291) were white. The mean duration between brain MR imaging and the second polysomnography was two years, and the mean SWS proportion at study initiation was 18%. Aging was linked to SWS reductions in the overnight sleep evaluations (mean annual reduction of 0.6 units).

Related Stories

Over 17 follow-up years, 52 new-onset dementia cases were reported, of which 44 were AD-related dementia. A percent annual reduction in SWS was linked to 27% and 32% elevations in all-cause and AD-related dementia risks, respectively. SWS loss accelerated with aging in AD genetic risk presence but was unrelated to hippocampal volumes close to the initial PSG.

The rate of SWS loss accelerated nominally at ≥60 years of age, peaking at 75 to 80 years of age, followed by slowing. In contrast, REM sleep proportion and total sleep duration remained stable. Waking up after sleep onset and apnea-hypopnea index scores increased, whereas the efficiency of sleep maintenance decreased. Individuals experiencing a reduction in SWS proportion showed a higher likelihood of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, being an APOE ε4 carrier, and taking drugs affecting sleep.

Sensitivity analyses yielded similar results, indicating the robustness of the primary findings. The mean reduction in SWS proportion was two-fold higher in new-onset dementia cases (−1.0 annually) versus non-cases (−0.5 annually). Gender and REM sleep did not modify the link between SWS loss and new-onset dementia.

The causal mediation assessment showed that SWS percentage changes mediated 17.0% of the effects of apolipoprotein E4 positivity (vs. ε3) on new-onset dementia risk. However, the indirect effects were non-significant (HR, 1.1).

Conclusions

Overall, the study findings showed that SWS proportion decreased with age and AD genetic risk, with higher decreases associated with new-onset dementia risk, indicating that SWS loss may be a modifiable risk factor for dementia. The APOE ε4 allele was independently linked to a greater proportion of SWS loss.

However, regardless of apolipoprotein ε4 status, increased SWS loss was linked to an increased risk of dementia. Future studies could investigate the association between SWS loss and tau or amyloid β accumulation and whether SWS enhancement could prevent neurodegeneration and cognitive decline among high-risk individuals.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2023, November 01). Does the percentage of slow-wave sleep decline with aging, and are intra-individual declines associated with dementia risk?. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 01, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Does-the-percentage-of-slow-wave-sleep-decline-with-aging-and-are-intra-individual-declines-associated-with-dementia-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Does the percentage of slow-wave sleep decline with aging, and are intra-individual declines associated with dementia risk?". News-Medical. 01 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Does-the-percentage-of-slow-wave-sleep-decline-with-aging-and-are-intra-individual-declines-associated-with-dementia-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Does the percentage of slow-wave sleep decline with aging, and are intra-individual declines associated with dementia risk?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Does-the-percentage-of-slow-wave-sleep-decline-with-aging-and-are-intra-individual-declines-associated-with-dementia-risk.aspx. (accessed November 01, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2023. Does the percentage of slow-wave sleep decline with aging, and are intra-individual declines associated with dementia risk?. News-Medical, viewed 01 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Does-the-percentage-of-slow-wave-sleep-decline-with-aging-and-are-intra-individual-declines-associated-with-dementia-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Research reveals both protective and harmful gut microbiota associated with sleep apnea risk
Can your sleep predict depression? Insights from a genetic study
Is sleep apnea the missing link between high blood pressure and Alzheimer's?
COVID-19 survivors face sleep battles, with ARDS patients hardest hit, study finds
Stopping metformin early linked to higher dementia risk in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Enhancing deep sleep in older years could stave off dementia
Study: Nearly 1.7 million people could be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040
Early-stage dementia patients may benefit from Tai Chi, but further research is required

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Dementia and cholesterol: investigating links and impacts of hormone replacement therapy