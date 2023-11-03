New pathway to combat cardiovascular disease identified

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Research led by the University of Minnesota Medical School identified a new pathway to combat cardiovascular disease. The study was recently published in Nature Cardiovascular Research.

The research team's work identifies a molecule called TREM2 as a unique and therapeutically relevant pathway for the treatment of atherosclerosis-;a common condition that develops when plaque builds up inside arteries-;in preclinical models. Atherosclerosis is a primary cause of cardiovascular diseases, which are the number one cause of death and disability globally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a highly impactful study that may inform future approaches to treat atherosclerosis. Current approaches almost exclusively target lowering LDL cholesterol, but we've known for decades that inflammation also contributes to atherosclerotic plaque build-up in the arteries. This study reveals a new pathway for the prevention of cardiovascular disease."

Jesse Williams, PhD, assistant professor, U of M Medical School

Using preclinical models of atherosclerosis, the research team found that the disease was dramatically inhibited when the TREM2 gene was deleted in macrophages-;white blood cells that are integral to the immune system-;during disease progression. They also found that targeted deletion of the TREM2 pathways was effective at reducing pre-existing atherosclerotic disease. This shows TREM2 as a potential immunotherapeutic target for future studies of cardiovascular disease risk.

This research will continue through a collaboration with Alector, Inc-;a pharmaceutical company-;to perform preclinical testing of TREM2-targeted antibodies to combat the progression of atherosclerosis.

This research was funded by the American Heart Association, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Journal reference:

Patterson, M. T., et al. (2023). Trem2 promotes foamy macrophage lipid uptake and survival in atherosclerosis. Nature Cardiovascular Research. doi.org/10.1038/s44161-023-00354-3.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High intake of emulsifiers may increase risk of cardiovascular disease
Canadian adults with cannabis use disorder appear to have 60% higher risk of cardiovascular diseases
New study sheds light on vitamin D's role in cardiovascular health
New research sheds light on metabolic problems faced by transgender people
World Heart Day: Mental health support crucial for people with cardiovascular disease
Study links physiologically assessed hot flashes with heightened systemic inflammation
New study aims to discover whether insomnia treatment can reduce cardiovascular disease risks
Insomnia's toll on the heart: study highlights cardiovascular event risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Mount Sinai and BCRI partner to improve cardiovascular health and education in Latin America