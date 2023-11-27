Mass General Brigham partners with Annalise.ai to develop AI-enabled diagnostic products

Mass General Brigham and Annalise.ai today announced a collaboration to bring together their complementary expertise, capabilities and technology to build and implement AI-enabled diagnostic products. This strategic relationship includes plans to implement Annalise.ai's comprehensive radiology AI product, called Annalise Triage, across the Mass General Brigham system. The collaboration will be executed through Mass General Brigham's newly launched AI business office that supports the development of AI-enabled software as medical device products from concept, to prototype, to validation, to clinical adoption.

Leaders from Mass General Brigham and Annalise.ai have identified three core pillars for the collaboration: (i) joint development and/or clinical validation of radiology products; (ii) joint development and/or clinical validation within other diagnostic categories, including multimodal data-based AI products; and (iii) enrichment of Mass General Brigham's data assets through the use of Annalise.ai's AI solutions in support of the health system's clinical and research missions.

Annalise.ai is a global medical imaging AI company, with regulatory clearance for clinical use in over 40 countries including the U.S. Annalise Triage, an FDA-cleared worklist triage solution that is set to be deployed across the Mass General Brigham system, can automatically and rapidly monitor all chest X-ray (CXR) and non-contrast head CT (NCCTB) exams for time-sensitive critical findings and alert clinicians. Annalise Triage has the most FDA-cleared findings for both of these modalities, and Annalise has also earned breakthrough designation for obstructive hydrocephalus, the only radiology AI company to do so.*

Diagnosis today is a complex, iterative process requiring data gathering, integration and clinical interpretation from the medical record, imaging tests, labs and other sources. We believe there is significant low-hanging fruit for the use of artificial intelligence to address the intricacies of the diagnostic process. The technologies Mass General Brigham and Annalise.ai will focus on developing through this collaboration may help reduce diagnostic uncertainty and reach a data-driven diagnosis faster, enabling clinicians to assess and recommend optimal treatment pathways to patients sooner." Keith Dreyer DO, PhD, Chief Data Science Officer and Chief Imaging Information Officer for Mass General Brigham

Dimitry Tran, Co-founder of Annalise.ai, affirmed, "Since Annalise.ai's inception, our unwavering focus has been on crafting medical imaging AI solutions that address pressing clinical challenges. Partnering with Mass General Brigham is a pivotal step towards early detection and improved patient outcomes. Through the immediate implementation of the Annalise Triage product, we not only support care standards but also lay the groundwork for a revolutionary paradigm, opening avenues for the development of innovative solutions."

The new strategic collaboration is a natural expansion of Mass General Brigham and Annalise.ai's longstanding relationship and ongoing work validating AI products, which has resulted in 12 FDA-cleared chest X-rays and non-contrast head CT findings related to Annalise's Triage product. Mass General Brigham clinicians and researchers work with Annalise.ai to design and conduct clinical investigation studies to support these FDA clearances and publish such studies' results in high-impact journals. For example, a study published last year in JAMA Network Open led by Mass General Brigham investigators found the Annalise Enterprise CXR Triage Pneumothorax device was highly accurate in detecting pneumothorax on chest X-rays. Several additional studies and publications on other AI findings are currently underway.

The Boston-based health system's access to renowned clinical and research experts and its living laboratory environment support the development and validation of AI-enabled solutions that solve complex healthcare challenges. Additionally, Mass General Brigham has built foundational end-to-end capabilities to accelerate the productization and adoption of digital artificial intelligence tools that prioritize safety, efficacy, and quality considerations. Annalise.ai brings global experience, a clinically adopted and clinician approved platform, and an experienced leadership team.

The collaboration aligns with Mass General Brigham's commitment to driving life-changing medical innovation. The health system has made significant investments in utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance patient and clinician experience.

"Mass General Brigham is thrilled to deepen its relationship with the Annalise.ai team," said Aaron Gerber, MD, MBA, senior vice president of Diversified Businesses at Mass General Brigham, who oversees the AI business. "We are looking forward to working together to bring more differentiated products that have the potential to generate meaningful insights for clinicians and, ultimately, support better care and outcomes for patients across the world."