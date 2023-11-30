Long-term physical activity can prevent obesity-induced cognitive decline

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nov 30 2023Higher Education Press

Obesity is a major risk factor for cardiovascular metabolic diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia. Long-term exercise improves memory and spatial cognition, reduces age-related cognitive decline, and maintains brain volume, but the mechanisms are not fully understood.

Recently, a study from Febbraio lab at Monash University reported that voluntary exercise training (VET) improves long-term memory in high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obese mice, increases hippocampal neurogenesis and the expression of the neurotrophic factor BDNF in the hippocampus, and decreases the expression of the inflammatory factor TNF, suggesting that long-term physical activity can prevent obesity-induced cognitive decline. Particularly, their results showed that VET upregulated Bdnf mRNA levels in the hippocampus of obese mice, but had no significant effect on BDNF protein levels in the hippocampus and blood, consistent with previous reports that the increase in BDNF expression in the hippocampus is transient and occurs only within a limited time window. The downregulation of TNF expression after exercise training suggests that exercise may induce a mild inflammatory stimulus in the brain, contributing to mouse memory improvement.

In summary, this study reveals the crucial role of exercise training in prevention of obesity-induced cognitive dysfunction and neurodegenerative diseases.

Source:

Higher Education Press

Journal reference:

Fuller, O.K., et al. (2023) Exercise training improves long-term memory in obese mice. Life Metabolism. doi.org/10.1093/lifemeta/load043.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Abnormally high levels of 'good cholesterol' linked to elevated risk of dementia in older adults
Targeting personality traits could be a way to reduce dementia risk
Study finds link between early coronary heart disease and dementia
Is food insecurity among older adults associated with higher subsequent dementia risk and memory decline?
New study shows Spirulina and high-intensity training combo reduces obesity complications in men
Innovative app-based games boost exercise performance for vestibular hypofunction patients
Study suggests exercise can counteract the negative effects of sleep deprivation and hypoxia
New study links DNA methylation in GLP1R gene to obesity without metabolic disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Eating more ultra-processed foods may increase risk of upper aerodigestive tract cancers