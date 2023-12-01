DUHS recognized as top health care organization for using digital health technology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 1 2023Duke Health

Duke University Health System has been recognized as a top health care organization for its use of technology to improve patient safety and outcomes.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) released the results of its 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Survey. The survey evaluates the implementation, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations around the world. DUHS was awarded the Acute Level 9 and Ambulatory Level 9 achievement.

We are honored to be recognized alongside other leading health care organizations nationally for achieving this 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired status and look forward to continuing as a leader in next generation health care technology."

Jeffrey M. Ferranti, M.D., senior vice president and chief digital officer at Duke University Health System

CHIME is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers and other health care IT leaders. Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed, DUHS received high ranks in population health, data management and patient engagement.

"Our talented IT and clinical care teams work closely to advance health care delivery through the use of innovative technology," Ferranti said.

CHIME developed the Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program to serve as a comprehensive check-up for health care organizations across the world, as success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care.

Source:

Duke Health

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Decoding screen time: A thorough review of its impacts on young minds
Inciner8 supports people affected by Sudan conflict with landmark order
Empowering oncology research: Transmembrane proteins and cutting-edge production platforms
New ingestible sensor for non-intrusive sleep disorder monitoring developed by MIT and collaborators
BioEcho Life Sciences enters the US diagnostic market with an FDA-listed product
Sales of respiratory medications key to predicting disease mortality, UK study finds
Fermented foods may have fueled human brain growth, new evolutionary theory proposes
Rethinking the internet's role in mental health: Recent study challenges common perceptions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Morning hair routine can expose individuals to harmful chemicals, study shows