DUHS recognized as top health care organization for using digital health technology

Duke University Health System has been recognized as a top health care organization for its use of technology to improve patient safety and outcomes.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) released the results of its 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Survey. The survey evaluates the implementation, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations around the world. DUHS was awarded the Acute Level 9 and Ambulatory Level 9 achievement.

We are honored to be recognized alongside other leading health care organizations nationally for achieving this 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired status and look forward to continuing as a leader in next generation health care technology." Jeffrey M. Ferranti, M.D., senior vice president and chief digital officer at Duke University Health System

CHIME is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers and other health care IT leaders. Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed, DUHS received high ranks in population health, data management and patient engagement.

"Our talented IT and clinical care teams work closely to advance health care delivery through the use of innovative technology," Ferranti said.

CHIME developed the Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program to serve as a comprehensive check-up for health care organizations across the world, as success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care.