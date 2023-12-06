Calcium channel blockers: A new hope for pregnant women with vasospastic angina

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 6 2023American College of Cardiology

A woman with hopes to conceive was diagnosed with severe vasospastic angina (VSA); however, she was able to carry a healthy baby to full term without angina attacks after starting treatment of a calcium channel blocker, according to a case published in a special Cardio-Obstetrics issue of JACC: Case Reports.

Vasospastic angina is an abnormality of the coronary artery. It presents as chest pain that is caused by coronary artery spasm. It can result in recurrent episodes of angina, including at rest, and can progress into coronary microvascular disfunction, acute myocardial infarction, ventricular arrythmias and even sudden cardiac death. VSA can be triggered during pregnancy when hormonal and nervous system changes occur.

This case presents a patient with no medical history who was in the process of trying to conceive. VSA is often overlooked in patients presenting with chest pain but can result in acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) in pregnant women. Due to its risks on pregnancy, it is important for clinicians to make a definitive diagnosis of VSA, determine its severity and provide proper treatment.

People with VSA are usually treated with calcium channel blockers, however, there is some concern of their safety when prescribed to pregnant people.

Pregnant patients with vasospastic angina may require special management. Clinicians must be able to accurately assess the advantages and disadvantages of certain VSA treatments and determine which is most beneficial to the health of both the mother and child. This case offers clear evidence of the advantages of the careful management of calcium channel blockers for people who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant."

Kota Murai, MD, Ph.D., cardiologist at the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, Suita, Osaka, Japan and study author

Calcium channel blockers are under speculation for pregnant patients due to reports of teratogenicity in animal studies. They are unlicensed for use in pregnancy in many countries. However, study authors conclude that calcium channel blockers-;such as diltiazem-;should be considered under certain conditions. Conditions include prior consultation with the patient, family, obstetricians and cardiologists, invasive catheterization and testing.

To achieve the patient's diagnosis and determine perinatal cardiovascular risk, doctors performed invasive coronary catheterization and vasospasm provocation testing, which resulted in sub-occlusion in the left main trunk (LMT) with chest pain, ST segment depression in the V4–6 leads and hypotension. She was then administered an infusion of isosorbide mononitrate and nicorandil, which alleviated her symptoms. After testing, the patient was confirmed to have severe vasospastic angina and was administered a calcium channel blocker.

Related Stories

The patient was prescribed Diltiazem 200 mg daily and successfully conceived shortly after treatment. The effectiveness of diltiazem was confirmed when she experienced chest pain after treatment was temporarily discontinued due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

Her pregnancy progressed without VSA symptoms after the second trimester and there were no signs of abnormal development of the fetus. After delivery, the patient continued treatment with no recurrence of symptoms and the child obtained no disabilities.

This paper was published in a special cardio-obstetrics issue of JACC: Case Reports, an open access journal serving as a forum for promoting clinical cases and clinical problem solving. It accepts everyday educational or rare clinical cases, well described and with clear learning objectives. Furthermore, the journal aims to serve as a publication vehicle for early career cardiologists and members of the cardiovascular care team, and as a forum for mentorship on the review and publication process.

Source:

American College of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links lower testosterone levels with increased arthritis risk
Study finds doubled risk of fractures in patients with acute calcium pyrophosphate crystal arthritis
Debate intensifies over vegan diets for children, pediatric associations weigh in
The impact of diet on boosting immune function
Nutrition and aging: A two-way relationship
The effects of vitamin K on bone health
Numbing agent lidocaine may have cancer-fighting properties
Added calcium and phosphate in fluoride varnishes no silver bullet for fighting kids' tooth decay, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The effect of vegetarian diets on sports performance