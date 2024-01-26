A collaborative quest for creativity at the 14th "Behind and Beyond the Brain" Symposium

Registrations are now open for the 14th "Behind and Beyond the Brain" Symposium, promoted by the BIAL Foundation, which will debate the theme "Creativity", from 3 to 6 April at the Casa do Médico, in Porto.

Creativity - our ability to imagine and bring into existence something new - is probably the most remarkable feature of human cognition. It is at the core of scientific innovation and drives art in all its forms; it is what explains progress, revolutions, crises, and their resolution. But how does it work? What do we know about what creativity is, who has it, and what we can do to enhance it?

With its 14th Symposium, the BIAL Foundation will seek to address such questions by gathering prominent neuroscientists, psychologists, philosophers, and artists and engaging them in a profoundly interdisciplinary dialogue over the course of a rich program extending over three days.

Axel Cleeremans (Brussels, BE), psychologist and chairman of the symposium's organizing committee, hopes that the 14th Symposium will "engage speakers and the audience around in a deep, interdisciplinary reflection on what is perhaps the most defining characteristic of the human mind: its astounding ability to creatively envision novel solutions to problems, to imagine possible worlds and futures, to share beauty, and to transcend itself".

The 14th Symposium is held exclusively in person. The program and more information are available here. Registrations are now open and can be done here.