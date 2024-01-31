Researchers detect genetic traces of hepatitis E viruses in wastewater

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 31 2024Ruhr University Bochum

Researchers have identified genetic traces of hepatitis E viruses in almost 73 percent of wastewater samples from North-Rhine Westphalia. Findings on drug-resistant variants are of particular value.

Hepatitis E is widespread among the population worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates that around 20 million people are infected with it every year.

It's possible that there are many more - we don't know exactly, because there is no reliable screening."

Fiona Rau, Department of Molecular and Medical Virology, Ruhr University Bochum

A possible solution would be to determine the levels of hepatitis E virus (HEV) in wastewater. This is shown by her dissertation, for which she and the team from the department detected viral RNA in samples from 21 sewage treatment plants, a canal and the Emscher river. The researchers published their findings in the journal Liver International from January, 30, 2024.

Treatment in the purification plant reduces the load

In addition to collecting water samples from the Rhine-Herne canal and the Emscher river over the course of a year, Fiona Rau had access to further wastewater samples from 21 sewage treatment plants in NRW. The subsequent analysis focused on the search for viral RNA of the hepatitis E virus. The results showed that HEV RNA was detectable in almost 73 percent of the 605 water samples taken. By comparing untreated wastewater and the water that left the treatment plants, the researchers found that the viral load was reduced by treatment. Nevertheless, some viral RNA was left in the water.

 

The high rate of HEV-positive water samples didn't surprise the researchers: For one thing, it's consistent with data from other regions. For another, North Rhine-Westphalia has many pig farms. Hepatitis E is common in pigs and can be transmitted to humans from infected meat products.

Possible to detect genetic variants

High-throughput sequencing of the samples showed that it is also possible to identify different genetic variants of the virus in wastewater. "This approach could conceivably be used in the future to identify at an early stage whether variants that are resistant to certain drugs occur more frequently," says Dr. Daniel Todt from the Bochum research team.

Related Stories

In otherwise healthy people, hepatitis E usually clears up without any consequences. However, the virus can be life-threatening for immunocompromised people and pregnant women. There are no specific drugs to treat it. "Even if we see that drugs with a general antiviral effect or drugs that have been developed against other hepatitis viruses are somewhat effective, treatment is often unsuccessful because the virus develops resistance," says Daniel Todt.

In a recent study, the Bochum-based researchers identified several mutations that led to resistance against treatment with a number of different drugs. "Given the fact that these variants hinder current and probably future antiviral treatment, it's important to examine how frequently they occur in the HEV-infected population and in the environment," says Todt.

Source:

Ruhr University Bochum

Journal reference:

Rau, F., et al. (2024) Monitoring of hepatitis E virus in wastewater can identify clinically relevant variants. Liver International. https://doi.org/10.1111/liv.15842.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explores the intricate gut-brain-liver connection and its impact on health
New optimized vaccine approach targets Hepatitis C virus variability
Rare bacterial strain yields groundbreaking compounds to combat hepatitis B
Study shows synergistic effects of genetic factors, binge drinking, and diabetes in alcohol-related cirrhosis
Study reveals intestinal helminth infection diminishes T cell response to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
How did machine learning models perform in identifying hepatitis in patients with diabetes?
Elton John welcomes expansion of opt-out testing for HIV to 46 Accident & Emergency sites across England and calls on all political leaders to do more to end AIDS in a speech at Speaker's House
Study estimates hepatitis C infection seroprevalence in pregnant women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Extended liver preservation technique shows promise for daytime transplants