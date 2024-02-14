New study reveals Black pregnant individuals' preference for Black obstetric care providers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 14 2024Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine

 

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrate that Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than are white women. Health disparities among people of color are the result of broader social and economic inequities rooted in racism and discrimination. 

In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting™, researchers will unveil findings that suggest that pregnant people who are Black may prefer to have an obstetrician who is also Black.

The qualitative study explored Black birthing people's lived experiences with obstetric care and their perspectives on having an obstetric care provider who is also Black.

Researchers conducted 16 one-on-one interviews and five focus groups with individuals who self-identified as Black or African American. The researchers who conducted the interviews and focus groups also identified as Black women. The mean age of the study's 32 participants was 34, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) were married, and nearly three-quarters (72 percent) had a bachelor's degree or higher.

Five common themes emerged during the interviews: 1) participants' desire for a Black obstetric care provider, 2) their difficulty finding a Black obstetric care provider, 3) their experiences of being stereotyped while receiving obstetric care, 4) their feelings about not being heard by obstetric providers and healthcare staff, and 5) their fear of dying while pregnant or during childbirth.

A sampling of participant responses:

Related Stories

  • "I was actually a little hesitant to see the providers who were white…because of the…discrimination that I have experienced throughout my lifetime and the discrimination that I see my friends and my family experience…."
  • "I did not feel heard. I didn't feel like they were taking me seriously."
  • "This one nurse…kept asking me, 'Do I need a social worker?' 'Do I need WIC [a federal government that provides assistance to low-income pregnant women, infants, and children]?' And I'm like, what, what in my profile is making you ask these questions, are these normal questions? Or are you asking me this because I'm Black?"

"There has been a lot of research describing racial disparities in obstetric outcomes," says the study's lead author Nicole Teal, MD, MPH, who is currently a maternal-fetal medicine subspecialist at UC San Diego Health and assistant professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, though her research was conducted when she was a maternal-fetal medicine fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

What is novel about our study is there is very limited rigorous research looking at the issue from the patient perspective and what increased diversity in obstetric providers might mean for health outcomes for Black birthing people. Our findings suggest increasing racial diversity among providers may be one strategy to address inequities in obstetric care. Other strategies recommended by our study participants included increasing continuity with prenatal care providers, eradicating stereotypes of Black mothers, and increasing respectful care in general."

Nicole Teal, MD, MPH, study's lead author 

The abstract was published in the January 2024 supplement of the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Source:

Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Journal reference:

Nicole Teal, E. (2024). 64 Exploring Black birthing people’s perspectives on racial concordance with obstetric care providers. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajog.2023.11.085.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study confirms safety of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy for infant neurodevelopment
mRNA COVID vaccines in pregnancy linked to lower risk of neonatal issues, study shows
Pregnancy complications may also result in worse cardiovascular health for the child, study suggests
COVID-19 may increase risk of pregnancy complications through placental DNA changes
Maternal happiness during pregnancy linked to child's brain development
Neonates exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in utero at higher risk of respiratory distress, study finds
How does a plant-based diet affect pregnancy outcomes?
Study shows nuanced pregnancy outcomes for pregnant individuals with autoimmune disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study identifies clearer causal links between increased maternal weight and pregnancy complications