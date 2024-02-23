Optibrium enables collaborative design in its StarDrop platform

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery, today announced the release of StarDrop 7.6, the latest version of its platform for small molecule design, optimisation and analysis. As part of the release, Optibrium introduces a new extension, Idea Tracker, with which medicinal chemists can now easily trace molecular design and optimisation decisions through every step of the complex discovery process, from idea conception to selecting candidates for synthesis.

In a typical drug design journey, whilst information about synthesised compounds is relatively well tracked, information about the genesis and progression of initial ideas is often lacking. Optibrium’s Idea Tracker provides a registration system for ‘virtual’ compounds to bridge this disconnect and enhance workflow efficiency. It facilitates collaboration between team members, both local and remote, providing clear visibility of compound designs and progression across entire discovery projects. This supports better decision-making and prioritisation of synthesis and testing candidates. By linking data for synthesised compounds back to their original designs, iterative improvements can be easily visualised, and future design strategies informed.

To learn more about the Idea Tracker, please visit: https://optibrium.com/project/idea-tracker/ 

Edmund Champness, Chief Scientific Officer at Optibrium: “Drug discovery is not a solo venture, and for fast progress we need to work collaboratively across global teams. Tailored specifically to support collaboration, we are excited to offer the Idea Tracker to our StarDrop customers. Idea Tracker provides a clear picture of compound design processes and optimisation decisions, facilitating efficient discovery workflows. The launch is part of our ongoing mission at Optibrium to innovate and deliver powerful collaborative drug discovery solutions.”

For further information on Optibrium, please visit www.optibrium.com, contact [email protected] or call +44 1223 815900.

