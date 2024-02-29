PharmaKure announces epigenetics collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University to understand mechanisms of Alzheimer’s Diseases

PharmaKure, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announces a new epigenetics collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University. This partnership will focus on ‘gene-based environmental biomarkers,’ known as epigenetic markers, for calculating risk scores for Alzheimer’s disease. Together with ALZmetrixTM, PharmaKure’s blood-based biomarker, this will increase the power of current Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

The collaborative study between Sheffield Hallam University and Pharmakure aims to gain a better understanding of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) in order to identify those more at risk of developing the disease, so enabling the provision of appropriate interventions much earlier in the disease pathology.

“We have been working on the relationship of environmental stresses with respect to brain diseases.” Professor Reynolds has published over 300 papers on the pathology of neurotransmitter systems involved in psychiatric disorders and now focuses on epigenetics effects in neurodiseases. '' Professor Gavin Reynolds, Biomolecular Sciences Research Centre, Sheffield Hallam University

Gavin adds, ''Our genes are coded in our DNA, but epigenetics looks at how the cell turns genes on and off according to different environmental exposure, such as the aging process, stress, trauma, etc. We want to identify abnormal epigenetic changes associated with brain diseases, and these changes may be modifiable with medications.”

“Mental health and the environment can both contribute to the development of brain diseases. Influences, such as trauma and chronic stress, can bring about epigenetic changes to DNA that may result in a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders. We are therefore looking for epigenetic factors that are specifically related to Alzheimer’s Disease.” Dr Helene Fachim, Neuroscientist, PharmaKure

Helen adds, “We would like to use these epigenetic approaches to better understand AD so that we can stratify a person’s risk of developing it. Then, we could act in preventive ways or administer AD drugs earlier in life when they are more effective.”

AD is a multifactorial disease, and it is known that environmental factors can make an important contribution to triggering it. The study’s main hypothesis is that there is differential methylation in certain target genes related to AD compared to non-AD controls. If this hypothesis proves to be true, Pharmakure can start validating an epigenetic predictive risk score for cognitive impairment and AD.