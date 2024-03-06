Study reveals the effects of wearing cosmetic foundation on the skin during aerobic exercise

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 6 2024Wiley

New research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology reveals the effects of wearing cosmetic foundation during aerobic exercise on the skin and its pores.

The study included 43 healthy college students (20 males and 23 females). Foundation cream was applied to participants on half of the face in two different areas (forehead and upper cheek). The other half of the face served as control.

Moisture increased after exercise in both the non-makeup and makeup zones; however, there was a greater increase in moisture in the makeup zones. This may be a result of makeup preventing moisture from evaporating from the skin. Elasticity of the skin increased after exercise, but to a greater extent in the makeup zones than in non-makeup zones.

The size of pores increased in skin without makeup after exercise, but not significantly in skin with makeup. This may indicate that wearing makeup may block pores. Oil level increased in the non-makeup zones and decreased in the makeup zones, suggesting that it may be difficult to maintain proper oil levels on the skin when wearing makeup.

For skin health, it's best to exercise with your makeup removed."

Dongsun Park, PhD, corresponding author of the Korea National University of Education

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Yoon, E-J., et al. (2024) Influence of cosmetic foundation cream on skin condition during treadmill exercise. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. doi.org/10.1111/jocd.16205.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exercise is an effective treatment for depression, with walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training more effective than other exercises
Exercise, GLP-1 receptor agonist, or combined approach explored in year-long study
Exercise improves health and fitness in schoolchildren, study finds
Are you a weekend warrior when it comes to exercise? Both regular or one-to-two days of exercise aid weight loss
Beetroot juice outperforms nitrate supplements in boosting exercise performance
Reversing time: Hyaluronic acid injections offer lasting improvement in aging skin
High-intensity exercise affects motor skill learning in older adults
Ginseng enhances muscle recovery and reduces fatigue in athletes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Women reap greater health benefits from exercise than men