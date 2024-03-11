An Arm and a Leg: The Medicare episode

Mar 11 2024KFF Health News

Medicare may sound like an escape from the expensive world of U.S. health insurance, but it's more complicated, and expensive, than many realize. And decisions seniors make when they sign up for the federal health insurance program can have huge consequences down the road. 

Host Dan Weissmann speaks with Sarah Jane Tribble, KFF Health News' chief rural health correspondent, about one of the biggest choices seniors must make: whether to enroll in traditional Medicare or the privatized version, Medicare Advantage. 

Then, Weissmann shares practical tips about how soon-to-be seniors can avoid penalties and pick the plan that's right for them.

Dan Weissmann @danweissmann Host and producer of "An Arm and a Leg."

Previously, Dan was a staff reporter for Marketplace and Chicago's WBEZ. His work also appears on All Things Considered, Marketplace, the BBC, 99 Percent Invisible, and Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Credits

  • Emily Pisacreta Producer
  • Adam Raymonda Audio wizard
  • Ellen Weiss Editor

This article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
KFF Health News

