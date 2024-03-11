An Arm and a Leg: The Medicare episode

Medicare may sound like an escape from the expensive world of U.S. health insurance, but it's more complicated, and expensive, than many realize. And decisions seniors make when they sign up for the federal health insurance program can have huge consequences down the road.

Host Dan Weissmann speaks with Sarah Jane Tribble, KFF Health News' chief rural health correspondent, about one of the biggest choices seniors must make: whether to enroll in traditional Medicare or the privatized version, Medicare Advantage.

Then, Weissmann shares practical tips about how soon-to-be seniors can avoid penalties and pick the plan that's right for them.

