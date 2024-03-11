Immune cells in the liver eat up excess cholesterol, study reveals

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 11 2024Karolinska Institutet

A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden reveals that immune cells in the liver react to high cholesterol levels and eat up excess cholesterol that can otherwise cause damage to arteries. The findings, published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, suggest that the response to the onset of atherosclerosis begins in the liver.

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is essential for many functions in the body, such as making hormones and cell membranes. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can be harmful, as it can stick to the walls of the arteries and form plaques that narrow or block the blood flow. This results in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the primary underlying cause of heart attacks and strokes, and the leading cause of death worldwide.

The liver responded immediately

In the current study, researchers wanted to understand how different tissues in the body react to high levels of LDL, also called 'bad cholesterol', in the blood. To test this, they created a system where they could quickly increase the cholesterol in the blood of mice.

Essentially, we wanted to detonate a cholesterol bomb and see what happened next. We found that the liver responded almost immediately and removed some of the excess cholesterol."

Stephen Malin, lead author of the study and principal researcher at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet

However, it wasn't the typical liver cells that responded, but a type of immune cell called Kupffer cells that are known for recognizing foreign or harmful substances and eating them up. The discovery made in mice was also validated in human tissue samples.

"We were surprised to see that the liver seems to be the first line of defense against excess cholesterol and that the Kupffer cells were the ones doing the job," says Stephen Malin. "This shows that the liver immune system is an active player in regulating cholesterol levels, and suggests that atherosclerosis is a systemic disease that affects multiple organs and not just the arteries."

Several organs could be involved

The researchers hope that by understanding how the liver and other tissues communicate with each other after being exposed to high cholesterol, they can find new ways to prevent or treat cardiovascular and liver diseases.

"Our next step is to look at how other organs respond to excess cholesterol, and how they interact with the liver and the blood vessels in atherosclerosis," says Stephen Malin. "This could help us develop more holistic and effective strategies to combat this common and deadly disease."

The research was supported by grants from the Swedish Heart-Lung Foundation, Leducq Foundation Networks of Excellence Program B cells in Cardiovascular Disease, EU's Seventh Framework Program FP7, The Swedish Research Council and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Award. 

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Di Nunzio, G., et al. (2024). Kupffer cells dictate hepatic responses to the atherogenic dyslipidemic insult. Nature Cardiovascular Research. doi.org/10.1038/s44161-024-00448-6.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows semaglutide as a safe and effective therapy for MASLD in people with HIV
Breakthrough gene silencing method slashes cholesterol for a year in mice, no DNA damage
Substituting meat with Quorn can lower bad cholesterol by 10%
Understanding obesity's effects on liver metabolism
NIH study reveals elevated cholesterol levels among American Indian youth
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting can reduce signs of immune system aging, as well as insulin resistance and liver fat
Food insecurity fuels fatty liver disease in Latinx kids
Key protein identified in protecting women from fatty liver disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Thinking of switching to Quorn? It could help lower bad cholesterol by 10%