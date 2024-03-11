Ubiquigent enters agreement with Astellas subsidiary, Nanna Therapeutics

Ubiquigent Limited (Ubiquigent), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitinase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced an agreement with Nanna Therapeutics (Nanna).

Under the terms of the agreement, Ubiquigent will provide Nanna with access to its deubiquitylase (DUB) focused drug discovery platform to support the development of novel therapeutics for human disease targets selected by Nanna.

The DUB enzymes regulate ubiquitination in the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS). Dysregulation of DUB activity is implicated in many human diseases, highlighting their importance and promise for developing novel therapeutics.

Ubiquigent is the partner chosen by many leading industry and academic organisations for their drug discovery programmes in the fields of protein degradation, stabilisation and cellular signalling.  Ubiquigent has an established specialised drug discovery platform and long-standing expertise in the exploitation of the DUBs for therapeutic benefit.

The platform can be applied to support the development of DUB inhibitors, DUB-targeting PROTACs, and DUBTACs across any therapeutic area.

We are delighted to enter this latest agreement and look forward to supporting the team at Nanna Therapeutics. Our platform was established to support those seeking to modulate DUB activity for therapeutic benefit and has been used by a long list of global partners which we are very pleased to add Nanna Therapeutics to.”

Jason Mundin, CEO of Ubiquigent

To learn more about Ubiquigent’s discovery and development platform, please visit https://www.ubiquigent.com/platform

