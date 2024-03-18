Researchers create a method to determine psilocybin and psilocin potency in mushrooms

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 18 2024University of Texas at Arlington

Since the 1970s, the federal government has listed the active ingredients in mushrooms-;psilocybin and psilocin-;as illegal and having no accepted medical use.

However, in recent years, medical professionals have found that these substances are safe and effective for treating stubborn conditions such as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Some jurisdictions now allow for the medical use of mushrooms, while others are considering permitting or at least decriminalizing their recreational use.

Clinicians now find themselves needing to carefully measure the doses of mushrooms to ensure patients receive the proper amount during treatment. To solve this problem, University of Texas at Arlington researchers have created a method to determine the clinical potency of psilocybin and psilocin in the hallucinogenic mushroom species psilocybe cubensis.

These legislative changes are expected to facilitate further research and potential clinical applications." 

Kevin Schug, the Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry, Schug and colleagues were able to extract and measure the strength of the mushrooms, according to findings published in the February issue of Analytica Chimica Acta. Co-authors included colleagues at Scottsdale Research Institute in Phoenix; Shimadzu Scientific Instruments in Maryland; and Millipore-Sigma in Round Rock, Texas. The results were then compared with two separate labs to ensure accuracy.

"As medical professionals identify more safe and effective treatments using mushrooms, it will be important to ensure product safety, identify regulatory benchmarks and determine appropriate dosing," Schug said. "Established and reliable analytical methods like the one we describe will be essential to these efforts to use mushrooms in clinical settings."

Source:

University of Texas at Arlington

Journal reference:

Goff, R., et al. (2024). Determination of psilocybin and psilocin content in multiple Psilocybe cubensis mushroom strains using liquid chromatography – Tandem mass spectrometry. Analytica Chimica Acta. doi.org/10.1016/j.aca.2023.342161.

Posted in: Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: More women experience cardiovascular disease following a depression diagnosis than men
A new $16,000 postpartum depression drug is here. How will insurers handle it?
Diabetes drug dulaglutide may reduce symptoms of depression
Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies
Study reveals mushroom extract's superior efficacy in psychiatric treatment
Is there a higher risk of depression among specific populations of patients with rheumatoid arthritis?
Quality time with dogs increases the power of brain waves associated with relaxation
New research sheds light on how GLP-1 obesity drugs may change food cravings

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Linking stress and inflammation to societal dysfunction