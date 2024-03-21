News-Medical announces partnership with The World Vaccine Congress Washington

We are pleased to share we are partnering with The World Vaccine Congress Washington!

Image Credit: World Vaccine Congress Washington

Their world-leading vaccine congress is taking place from April 1 - 4, so register now to join them! www.terrapinn.com/WVCDC/NewsMedical

Over 4 days, they will host 4000+ attendees, 450+ speakers, 250+ exhibitors and 100+ start-ups. With 11 different tracks, the Congress will cover everything vaccine-related from start to finish.

About World Vaccine Congress:

The World Vaccine Congress is an award-winning series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown over 24 years to become the largest and most established vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe. The event format allows for whole-sector topics with hundreds of speakers and covers the complete vaccine value chain, enabling thousands of attendees from science, government, and manufacturers to come together to create ground-breaking progress.

Read full press release here: https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240313/World-Vaccine-Congress-draws-leaders-from-government-science-and-industry.aspx

