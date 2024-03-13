World Vaccine Congress draws leaders from government, science and industry

The world’s top experts and policymakers, including government leaders, renowned researchers, and company executives driving vaccine development, will gather to discuss the latest progress in vaccines — from efforts to inoculate bees to a discussion of pathogens that could cause the next pandemic — at the World Vaccine Congress April 1-4.

The lineup of speakers includes top officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, countries around the world, the World Health Organization, pharmaceutical companies, and many others.

“We have assembled the world's foremost experts and policymakers in the field of vaccination for the 2024 World Vaccine Congress,” said Dr. Gregory A. Poland, Director of Mayo Vaccine Research Group, Mayo Clinic, and a member of the Science Advisory Board. “This event represents an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration and innovation and promises to drive meaningful progress in global health. It is a unique and massive forum for discovery and access to leaders across the field.”

Highlights include a keynote panel with women pioneers in developing and implementing lifesaving vaccines and a panel of directors from the Food and Drug Administration, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Vaccine Research Center, and other U.S. and international agencies.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Mandy Cohen will also give a keynote address. Other keynote panels will cover the sustainability of manufacturing, gaps in adult immunization, and efforts to develop universal and next-generation vaccines.

The four-day event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington features hundreds of sessions, including panel discussions, dozens of interactive roundtable discussions, networking events, plenary sessions, keynotes, posters, and workshops on every topic related to vaccines — from manufacturing to biodefense and vaccines to prevent cancer.

In-depth sessions also cover vaccine supply and logistics, veterinary vaccines, emerging diseases, and vaccine delivery. The full agenda is available here.