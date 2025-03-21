Registration Now Open for World Vaccine Congress Washington 2025: Leading Experts from Government, WHO, CEPI, and more to Speak

The World Vaccine Congress Washington 2025, the largest and most influential global vaccine event, is officially open for registration. Taking place from April 21-24, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the Congress will bring together thousands of global vaccine experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to drive forward the latest innovations in vaccines, pandemic preparedness, and public health.

This must-attend event features a cutting-edge agenda with insights from top government agencies, leading scientists, and global organizations, including representatives from WHO, CEPI, PAHO, government agencies, and industry pioneers.

Why Attend?

Gain exclusive insights into cutting-edge vaccine research, development, manufacturing, and policy

Engage with 550+ speakers, including top government, academic, and industry leaders

Network with 4,000+ attendees from across the vaccine ecosystem

Explore 300+ exhibitors showcasing breakthrough vaccine technologies and solutions

Key Sessions to Attend:

April 21, 14:00 – The Global mPox response

April 22, 10:00 – Keynote panel: H5N1 influenza – how close are we to a pandemic?

April 22, 15:50 - Keynote panel: New Shots on the block – the status of the vaccine pipeline in 2025

April 23, 11:40 - Panel: Do we need a perfectly matching strain in our next COVID vaccines?

April 23, 09:10 - Panel: Is it worth the risk to develop highly innovative cancer vaccines? April 23, 09:05 - Digitalization, automation and artificial intelligence in vaccine manufacturing and supply

April 23, 14:40 - Panel: Mitigating against the continued erosion of public health authorities in the USA

April 24, 11:30 - Panel: Our global maternal and infant RSV intervention strategies

April 24, 14:35 - Keynote closing panel: From bench to bedside – the integration of AI into vaccine research & development

Featured Speakers Include:

Chan Harjivan, Former Assistant at The White House & Chief Strategy Officer, The Medical Countermeasures Coalition

Dr Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, MD, MSc, Lead R&D Blueprint for Epidemics, WHO

Georges Benjamin, Executive Director, American Public Health Association

Praneel Jadav, Manager, Infectious Disease Policy, BIO

Santiago Cornejo, Executive Director, Regional Revolving Fund, PAHO

Ritu Banerjee, Assistant Deputy Minister, Office of Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Canada

Bassam Hallis, Deputy Director, Vaccine Development & Evaluation Centre, UK Health Security Agency

Taylor Sexton, Executive Director, Medical Countermeasures Coalition, Todd Strategy Group

Matthew G. Clark, Joint Project Manager, CBRN Medical, JPEO-CBRND

Dr Seth Berkley, Former CEO, Gavi, Senior Advisor, Pandemic Center at Brown Univertsity

Kent Kester, Executive Director, Vaccine Research and Development, CEPI

Christian Tientcha Happi, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics in the Department of Biological Sciences & Director, ACEGID

Register now using code ‘NM20’: https://www.terrapinn.com/WVCDC/NewsMedical2025

View full agenda: www.terrapinn.com/WVCDC/PR/Agenda

This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of global vaccine development, public health discussions, and groundbreaking innovations.