Multiomic approach boosts disease prediction accuracy beyond traditional methods

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Aging, researchers assessed the added predictive value of integrating polygenic risk scores (PRSs) and gut microbiome scores with conventional risk factors for common diseases in a long-term cohort study.

Analysis: Integration of polygenic and gut metagenomic risk prediction for common diseases. Image Credit: remotevfx.com / ShutterstockAnalysis: Integration of polygenic and gut metagenomic risk prediction for common diseases. Image Credit: remotevfx.com / Shutterstock

Background 

Multiomic technologies are transforming disease prediction by integrating genomic and microbiomic data, offering new insights into age-related conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Previously, risk assessments relied mainly on demographic, lifestyle, and clinical metrics. Now, the integration of PRSs and gut microbiome analysis into risk models promises to improve predictive accuracy beyond traditional factors. PRSs provide a cost-effective genetic predisposition metric, while the gut microbiome adds a novel dimension to understanding disease risk. This emerging approach necessitates further research to refine its accuracy and ensure its effectiveness across various populations and healthcare systems.

About the study 

The FINRISK 2002 cohort, part of a series of Finnish surveys aimed at exploring chronic disease risk factors since 1972, served as the foundation for this study, focusing on the interplay between gut microbiota and health outcomes. Spanning six Finnish regions, this cohort engaged 8,783 participants from a pool of 13,498 invitees, including a diverse demographic aged 25–74. Under stringent ethical guidelines, these participants underwent comprehensive health examinations and contributed biological samples, including blood and stool.

This research, grounded in detailed baseline data collection, aimed to explore the predictive power of genetic and microbiomic factors alongside traditional risk indicators for diseases like coronary artery disease (CAD), type 2 diabetes (T2D), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and prostate cancer. Through careful sample handling and state-of-the-art genomic and metagenomic analyses, the study capitalized on advanced multiomic technologies to build predictive models. These models were refined through rigorous statistical methods, evaluating their predictive performance against conventional risk assessment tools.

Study results 

In the FINRISK 2002 cohort, a longitudinal study spanning over 17.8 years and including electronic health records (EHRs), 579 of T2D, 333 cases of CAD, 273 of AD, and 141 of prostate cancer were identified among participants with both imputed genotypes and gut metagenomic sequencing. The baseline clinical risk factors exhibited significant differences between incident cases and non-cases for CAD, T2D, and AD, with certain factors like smoking for T2D and sex, diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) for AD not differing significantly. Prostate cancer cases differed significantly from non-cases in terms of baseline age and smoking habits.

PRSs and conventional risk factors were assessed for their predictive performance in incident diseases through Cox regression models. The analysis revealed that PRSs, when assessed individually or in combination with conventional risk factors, significantly correlated with incident diseases, enhancing the predictive performance beyond baseline clinical risk factors alone. Notably, for diseases like CAD, T2D, and prostate cancer, PRSs offered a distinct advantage over traditional family history indicators, emphasizing their potential to complement existing risk assessment models.

Related Stories

Subanalyses exploring additional risk factors, such as glucose levels determined through nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) for T2D, consistently supported the PRSs' predictive value. The gut microbiome also emerged as a significant factor, with its composition at baseline correlating with incident diseases. The study delved into the gut microbiome's diversity and its association with disease incidence, finding specific patterns that could potentially enhance disease prediction models.

The research underscored the potential of integrating polygenic, metagenomic, and conventional factors into a cohesive model for predicting incident diseases. Such a model, which combines PRSs and gut microbiome scores with conventional risk factors, showed a marked improvement in predictive accuracy for CAD, T2D, AD, and prostate cancer. This integrative approach illustrates the promise of multiomic data in refining disease prediction and tailoring preventive measures more effectively.

Subgroup analyses reaffirmed the significant associations between PRSs, gut microbiome scores, and disease incidence, highlighting these factors' contributions across different conditions. 

Conclusions 

To summarize, this study contrasts the predictive power of well-established PRSs, baseline gut microbiome, and traditional risk factors across a median follow-up of 17.8 years. Findings reveal that while age stands as the most influential individual risk factor for CAD, AD, and prostate cancer, the inclusion of PRSs and gut microbiome scores notably enhances predictive accuracy. PRSs alone significantly correlate with higher disease incidence, underscoring their potential to augment conventional risk assessments. Furthermore, the study suggests that PRSs can refine predictions for CAD, T2D, and prostate cancer, even beyond family history's established risk implications. Although the gut microbiome's predictive contribution appears modest, it shows promise in enhancing disease forecasts when combined with conventional factors. The analysis points to a subtle role of the gut microbiome across different conditions, suggesting that its predictive value may vary due to the complex interplay between host aging and microbial changes. 

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2024, March 26). Multiomic approach boosts disease prediction accuracy beyond traditional methods. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 26, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Multiomic-approach-boosts-disease-prediction-accuracy-beyond-traditional-methods.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Multiomic approach boosts disease prediction accuracy beyond traditional methods". News-Medical. 26 March 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Multiomic-approach-boosts-disease-prediction-accuracy-beyond-traditional-methods.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Multiomic approach boosts disease prediction accuracy beyond traditional methods". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Multiomic-approach-boosts-disease-prediction-accuracy-beyond-traditional-methods.aspx. (accessed March 26, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2024. Multiomic approach boosts disease prediction accuracy beyond traditional methods. News-Medical, viewed 26 March 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Multiomic-approach-boosts-disease-prediction-accuracy-beyond-traditional-methods.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study evaluates the use of tirzepatide in overweight/obese adults with type 1 diabetes
The efficacy of the Mediterranean diet on health outcomes in adults with cancer
Exploring the role of iodine in obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic conditions
LungVax vaccine uses DNA technology to prevent lung cancer
Boosting butyrate-producing gut bacteria lowers hospitalization rates for infections
Genetic key to milder COVID: Certain genes slash severity and death risk in older men
Vitamin D shows promise in targeting aging's biological mechanisms, study finds
Vitamin D supplementation shows limited benefits for bone and heart health in hypertensive patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Groundbreaking study finds link between common bacteria and stomach cancer