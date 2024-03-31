Irritable bowel syndrome not linked to higher Parkinson's risk, study finds

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a recent study published in npj Parkinson's Disease, researchers explore the relationship between Parkinson's disease (PD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Study: Association between irritable bowel syndrome and Parkinson’s disease by Cohort study and Mendelian randomization analysis. Image Credit: Kotcha K / Shutterstock.comStudy: Association between irritable bowel syndrome and Parkinson's disease by Cohort study and Mendelian randomization analysis. Image Credit: Kotcha K / Shutterstock.com

What causes PD?

PD is a common neurodegenerative disease, with symptoms including resting tremors, bradykinesia, and stiffness. Typically, these symptoms arise several years before being diagnosed with PD, with cognitive impairment and gastrointestinal problems preceding motor symptoms.

The specific etiology of PD is unknown; however, the disease may caused by environmental and genetic factors. There is evidence linking PD to gastrointestinal symptoms, which might be related to changes in the gut microbiome, enhanced intestinal permeability, or gut-brain communication.

IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disease characterized by recurring or chronic abdominal discomfort and bowel alterations. Current research indicates a possible association between PD and IBS; however, the results of these studies have been inconsistent.

About the study

Data from the United Kingdom Biobank (UKBB) of 426,911 individuals between 40 and 69 years of age enrolled in 22 centers between 2006 and 2010 were used for the current analysis. Five healthy control individuals based on age and sex were also used for each IBS patient diagnosed at follow-up. All study participants were monitored until PD diagnosis, study termination in June 2023, or death, whichever occurred first.

Any individuals with missing data, as well as those with other neurological and gastrointestinal disorders, were excluded from the study. Likewise, any individuals diagnosed with PD before study initiation and those with indeterminate dates for IBS diagnosis were also excluded. Taken together, 26,944 individuals were diagnosed with PD and 2,460 with IBS using the International Classification of Disease-10 (ICD-10) codes.

Cox proportional hazard models were used to determine the hazard ratios (HRs), whereas logistic regression analysis was used to calculate the odds ratios (ORs) for the association between PD and IBS. Study covariates included age, sex, body mass index (BMI), Townsend deprivation index, educational attainment, ethnicity, smoking status, alcohol intake, overall health, and chronic medical conditions.

Sensitivity analyses were also performed by excluding individuals with self-reported IBS diagnoses and stratifying participants by IBS diagnosis before or after 2000. The association between PD and IBS was also analyzed by Mendelian randomization (MR) analyses using genotype data as instrumental variables, including simple mode, weighted mode, weighted median, MR Egger, and inverse variance weighting (IVW) methods.

Study findings

Of the 419,685 individuals involved in Cox modeling, 95% comprised the control study group, and 4.7% were diagnosed with IBS before study initiation. Both groups were monitored for a mean of 14 years.

Related Stories

As compared to controls, IBS patients were more likely to be female, less educated, non-smokers, consume less alcohol, have poorer health, and have more comorbidities. At follow-up, 90 IBS patients and 2,321 controls received a PD diagnosis, with incidence rates of 3.2 and 4.2 in 10,000 individual years in the case and control groups, respectively.

Univariable Cox regression analysis demonstrated that PD risk was reduced among IBS patients with an HR of 0.8. In a certain subgroup analyses, IBS individuals were associated with a reduced likelihood of developing PD, as did individuals receiving an IBS diagnosis after 2000 with an HR of 0.6.

Subgroup analysis revealed that IBS was associated with a lower incidence of PD among white individuals, individuals with a smoking history, BMI between 25-29.90, and less than college-level educational attainment, with HRs of 0.8, 0.6, 0.6, and 0.8, respectively.

IBS was significantly associated with 11 study covariates, including advanced age, male sex, and comorbidities, with HRs of 1.2, 2.1, and 1.7, respectively. Individuals who frequently consumed alcohol were also at a reduced risk of PD risk than occasional and non-consumers; however, for those with excess alcohol intake, this correlation was not apparent.

Logistic regression analysis revealed that IBS was unrelated to PD risk with an OR of 1.2. Likewise, MR analyses showed no significant evidence of causal associations between IBS and PD, with an OR of 0.8.

A significantly increased risk of PD was observed among non-IBS patients with a polygenic risk score of PD with an HR of 2.2. In the sensitivity analysis, excluding self-reported IBS patients yielded similar results.

Among individuals diagnosed with IBS after 2000, a reduced risk of PD was related to IBS with an HR of 0.6. Case-control analysis showed that IBS occurrence did not reduce PD risk, with MR analysis results supporting these findings.

Conclusions

IBS patients do not appear to be at a greater risk of developing PD; however, some patient subgroups may be less likely to be diagnosed with PD. Nevertheless, future studies are needed to better understand the potential relationship between IBS and PD and elucidate underlying mechanisms.

Journal reference:
  • Wang, Z., Ma, D., Li, M., et al. (2024). Association between irritable bowel syndrome and Parkinson’s disease by Cohort study and Mendelian randomization analysis. npj Parkinson’s Disease 10(70). doi:10.1038/s41531-024-00691-5

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, March 31). Irritable bowel syndrome not linked to higher Parkinson's risk, study finds. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 01, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240331/Irritable-bowel-syndrome-not-linked-to-higher-Parkinsons-risk-study-finds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Irritable bowel syndrome not linked to higher Parkinson's risk, study finds". News-Medical. 01 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240331/Irritable-bowel-syndrome-not-linked-to-higher-Parkinsons-risk-study-finds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Irritable bowel syndrome not linked to higher Parkinson's risk, study finds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240331/Irritable-bowel-syndrome-not-linked-to-higher-Parkinsons-risk-study-finds.aspx. (accessed April 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Irritable bowel syndrome not linked to higher Parkinson's risk, study finds. News-Medical, viewed 01 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240331/Irritable-bowel-syndrome-not-linked-to-higher-Parkinsons-risk-study-finds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Discovery could revolutionize stem cell-based brain repair therapy for Parkinson's disease
UniSA researchers seek solutions for chronic pain in Parkinson's disease
Landmark study confirms five key Parkinson's Disease variants in largest meta-analysis
Breakthrough in Parkinson's research: Scientists identify protein synthesis pathway as culprit
NEMO protein's crucial role in Parkinson's defense revealed
Skin biopsy test shows promise in diagnosing Parkinson's disease and synucleinopathies
Gender variations in brain aging among Parkinson's Disease patients
Study deciphers how misfolded protein drives dopaminergic neuron loss in Parkinson's

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals pivotal insights into the progression of Parkinson's disease