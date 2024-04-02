Researchers develop tool to identify osteoarthritis pain in horses

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 2 2024Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation-funded researchers introduced a straightforward questionnaire to help horse owners identify and monitor signs of osteoarthritis pain in their equine companions. This initiative aims to facilitate earlier and more effective treatment, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for horses.

Created by Dr. Janny de Grauw, Senior Lecturer at The Royal Veterinary College in the United Kingdom, Bryony Lancaster, Program Director, MSc Equine Science of the University of Edinburgh and Dr. Diane Howard, the questionnaire is modeled after the Brief Pain Inventory used to evaluate pain severity and its impact on functioning.

Horses are another long-lived athletic species, and there is some thought that arthritis studies in horses may also apply to people, so having a similar instrument could help with that research. The questionnaire can also serve as an objective tool for veterinarians to assess and monitor the adequacy of treatment plans and so determine if changes in a protocol need to be made."

Dr. Diane Howard

A preliminary trial of the questionnaire, which involved 25 owners/caretakers of horses diagnosed with arthritis, revealed that 88% of participants found the questionnaire beneficial, while 84% appreciated its simplicity and ease of use.

One significant insight from the study highlighted by Howard is that many horse owners blame themselves for their horse's arthritis or believe it to be a natural occurrence beyond treatment.

"In general, it's not the owner or trainer's fault, and once they realize that, they could be more willing to think, 'Maybe my horse is hurting a bit, and maybe it's arthritis,'" Howard said. "There are currently no ways of curing it, but there are certainly ways of controlling the pain and slowing the progress of the disease."

Source:

Morris Animal Foundation

Journal reference:

Howard, D. L., et al. (2024). Development and Preliminary Validation of an Equine Brief Pain Inventory for Owner Assessment of Chronic Pain Due to Osteoarthritis in Horses. Animals. doi.org/10.3390/ani14020181.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Calcium crystal deposits linked to worsening knee osteoarthritis, study finds
Hot spring baths shown to boost gut health, study finds
Caffeine's protective effects against obesity and joint diseases supported by genetic study
Metabolic syndrome linked to higher osteoarthritis risk, UK Biobank study finds
New project aims to engineer live joints for osteoarthritis treatment
Epilepsy drug may alleviate joint degeneration associated with osteoarthritis
Genetic key to milder COVID: Certain genes slash severity and death risk in older men
Apple cider vinegar shows promise in weight loss and metabolic health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Columbia researchers secure $38.95 million ARPA-H contract to build a living knee replacement